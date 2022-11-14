 Interesting passing stat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting passing stat

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,100
Reaction score
22,196
Location
New Jersey
At 10 games played we have only surrendered 2,398 yards passing against or 239 per game. By comparison we have 3,059 yards passing or 305 per game. Every week we seem to allow opposing QBs to be very efficient - especially early in games (like today) - but by the time the game ends we’re looking at great defensive YPA numbers in the 4’s and 5’s (today, Brissett was 6.0). By comparison we seem to be up in the 8-10 YPA each week. This is really a thread about the pass defense. Our secondary is banged up, we haven’t gotten great push up front consistently, so what gives that week in and out we are containing opposing QBs and keeping the pass game in YPA ranges that won’t win many games. I suspect our secondary is playing a LOT better as a unit than PFF tells us. Thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom