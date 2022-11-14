Interesting passing stat

At 10 games played we have only surrendered 2,398 yards passing against or 239 per game. By comparison we have 3,059 yards passing or 305 per game. Every week we seem to allow opposing QBs to be very efficient - especially early in games (like today) - but by the time the game ends we’re looking at great defensive YPA numbers in the 4’s and 5’s (today, Brissett was 6.0). By comparison we seem to be up in the 8-10 YPA each week. This is really a thread about the pass defense. Our secondary is banged up, we haven’t gotten great push up front consistently, so what gives that week in and out we are containing opposing QBs and keeping the pass game in YPA ranges that won’t win many games. I suspect our secondary is playing a LOT better as a unit than PFF tells us. Thoughts?