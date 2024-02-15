Interesting Perspective On The Dolphins CB Situation

I tend to agree with the tweet below. With the cap issues, I am not paying Xavien Howard all that money for what he now gives them. Not to mention, he is an injury risk. The dollars can be more productively spent elsewhere. Only area I disagree with, instead of relying solely on Cam Smith or Bonner or Nik Needham, I would try to find one more veteran that you think is at least reliable, on a cheaper contract. Someone better than Eli Apple though. The Cowboys got Stephon Gilmore for 1 year and $8mm last year, and he was pretty good. So I would be happy letting Howard go, picking up someone like him on a one year deal, and letting all those guys fight it out to see who starts next to Ramsey. Adding one more vet also gives you a bit more injury insurance. PS this is one of the big downsides of Cam Smith not getting on the field much this year. If he was the plan to replace Howard, now they cannot be certain because they don't have the data from the field of play to know for sure. So Fangio kind of screwed them in this regard.



