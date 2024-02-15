 Interesting Perspective On The Dolphins CB Situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Perspective On The Dolphins CB Situation

I tend to agree with the tweet below. With the cap issues, I am not paying Xavien Howard all that money for what he now gives them. Not to mention, he is an injury risk. The dollars can be more productively spent elsewhere. Only area I disagree with, instead of relying solely on Cam Smith or Bonner or Nik Needham, I would try to find one more veteran that you think is at least reliable, on a cheaper contract. Someone better than Eli Apple though. The Cowboys got Stephon Gilmore for 1 year and $8mm last year, and he was pretty good. So I would be happy letting Howard go, picking up someone like him on a one year deal, and letting all those guys fight it out to see who starts next to Ramsey. Adding one more vet also gives you a bit more injury insurance. PS this is one of the big downsides of Cam Smith not getting on the field much this year. If he was the plan to replace Howard, now they cannot be certain because they don't have the data from the field of play to know for sure. So Fangio kind of screwed them in this regard.

 
Last edited:
There are some interesting FA options that won’t break the bank like Rock Ya-Sin but I’m leaning towards sticking with what we’ve got as well considering cap space, limited draft picks, and other needs. Really liked Cam Smith’s SC tape and love the idea of the physicality he can mirror opposite Ramsey.
 
There are some interesting FA options that won't break the bank like Rock Ya-Sin but I'm leaning towards sticking with what we've got as well considering cap space, limited draft picks, and other needs. Really liked Cam Smith's SC tape and love the idea of the physicality he can mirror opposite Ramsey.
Maybe Cam gets a chance since saggy tits is gone 🐻
 
I also think you go with Smith, Bonner, and Kohou opposite Ramsey. Take your chance that one or more can reach their ceiling.

So many other needs to fill. I think offensive line and linebacker might be the biggest needs.

If Miami loses Baker, which seems likely, the linebacker room doesn't have much entering the season.

We all know the needs on the offensive line.
 
Pass rush and CB play are related. If Chubb and Phillips return to 100% it isn’t as critical to have another all pro CB. Considering Cam Smith didn’t touch the damn field( I think Fangio had something against the kid) I’d like to see what he can do before we blow a pick on CB. Kohou was used out of position all year and it showed. Keep him at slot CB and find another outside CB if Cam doesn’t pan out. Top two picks need to be oline—LT/G and C.
 
Have never been a big Xavien Howard fan. He's had a me first attitude ever since he was a rookie. His whole career has been on/off injuries, wanting more money, or off field "drama".

If you truly sit back and look at it, along with stats, Howard has led us to nothing. And of the 8yrs he's been here, he really has only had 3 good seasons.

We'll cut him, someone will pay him and that team/fanbase will be psyched, and about 8 games into next season they'll be like WTF. Then 2025 offseason that team will have a decision like we are in now.
 
