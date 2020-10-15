Interesting "Radio" Draft Scenario

Heard a segment on the radio talking about the draft, although I missed who the guest was. Anyway, the premise was that the 2021 draft would be riskier than most drafts with the pandemic and players opting out. College players could be rusty and way behind in terms of playing football. The idea was floated that this would be a good year to trade draft picks for established players, minimizing the risk and getting immediate value. Of course, a team would have to be in a good salary cap position to even entertain that idea.



Personally, I'm not in favor of this approach. But it is at least worth discussing. For the sake of argument, what would you give up for an Aaron Donald or a Fletcher Cox type player?