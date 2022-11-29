Interesting SF Stats

Cutthroat
From CBS Sports. It is just Breech's picks, but I was not aware of San Francisco's weak schedule and how it applies to their overall performance.
If there's one advantage the 49ers have in this game, it's that they have one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, I'm not fully sure what to make of that, because one reason their defensive numbers are so good is because they've played some of the worst teams in the NFL. Yes, you have to play who's on your schedule, but beating up on bad teams doesn't tell me anything about you.
Through 12 weeks, the 49ers have had the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL. Their opponents have a combined winning percentage of just .397, which is crazy when you consider that no other NFL team is even at .420 (The Dolphins' strength of schedule through 12 weeks has been .496).
The 49ers have played four teams this year that currently have five wins or more and they're 2-2 in those games. I think what I'm trying to say here is that I'm going to need proof that the 49ers can beat good teams before I start picking them to beat good teams.
