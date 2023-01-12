Interesting Stat

The Dolphins have the oldest and youngest quarterbacks to ever lead the NFL in QBR.



Earl Morrall topped the league in 1972 at the age of 38. Dan Marino was just 22 when he was the NFL leader in 1984. His first full season.



Two other Dolphins have led the league in QBR. Bob Griese in 1977 and Tua Tagovailoa in 2022.