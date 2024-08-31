 Interesting take on Tanner Conner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting take on Tanner Conner

I saw this quote from Mike McDaniel on Tanner Conner. Not sure if it was already posted, though. Pretty interesting comment about a player that is three years in the making. If Tanner can be the Swiss-army knife that McDaniel is alluding to, then we have just amplified our schematic flexibility in a significant way.

On tight end Tanner Conner, who made the initial 53-man roster in year three: “Cool year, offseason for him. He had a position switch - receiver we moved to tight end and now owns the entire tiebreaker. One of rare players in my whole career that knows fullback and can line up at slot receiver and can run two minute, which is all memorized and involves word association. There is no one who knows the rules of our offense and knows how to execute more at every level more than Tanner Conner does. I’m excited what he has in store for the Dolphins both on offense or special teams.”
 
Good find. I don’t do X so don’t come across a lot of stuff. Thanks.
 
Tanner Conner learned multiple positions, and plays FB, TE, WR, and special teams.

His ability to serve as a backup for multiple positions pretty much guarantees him a roster spot.
 
I’m good with him being a dolphin and being patient with him, skill set is pretty cool
 
