Interesting thought on a "he whom shall not be named" trade..thoughts

First off not a Tua hater. This morning Mike Florio had interesting take on a trade for "he whom shall not be named". Said lets say Houston wants 3 #1's plus whatever. This past year we had that took Tua Jackson Igbinoghene. Would you trade those three for "he whom shall not be named"? I was against trading so much draft capital for "he whom shall not be named" but when you look at it that way it makes sense. Our history of drafting great players is not so good so why not use it on someone we know is an improvement kind of like LA did with Stafford. This teams scouting dept is totally sub par. Five first round picks last two years and only one right now you can say great pick is Waddle. We have not had a great QB since marino and have not won since 1974.