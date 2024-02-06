 Interesting thoughts and stats on Miami's offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting thoughts and stats on Miami's offense

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
25,302
Reaction score
66,919
Location
New Jersey


I think this really speaks volumes as to what Miami may do this offseason. Whether it's from the Draft, F/A or Re-signing their own. Changes look to be coming, how much is the question.
 
Well even without those fancy environmental protection agency stats a neophyte like me could tell yah the Oline needs addressing toot sweet.
 
Tua is not even in the top 10 of issues our offense had. Injuries to the OL, receivers, and RB top the list. However, even when completely healthy, the OL is below average and looked better than they were because of a QB who can get the ball out in 2.3 seconds. The OL was exposed against better teams who could disrupt our passing scheme and throw off the timing and our QB was hit and pressured above 2.23 seconds a majority of the year.

Also right up there is play calling. McDaniel looked brilliant with a somewhat healthy team against lower competition, because they couldn't stop our few basic plays. He looked predictable against the better teams. He also did not run the ball when he should have and that cost us several games including the Titans game, which cost us the AFC East. I think we need a real OC making play calls with McD's input.

Lastly, the people putting all or even most of how our season ended on Tua, are either haters, have no football IQ what so ever, or a combination there of.

Get a real OL that can stay healthy, and an OC who will run the ball when needed and is less predictable against better teams....and we will win playoff games!
 
I mean combine the fact that hill and waddle were unhealthy they had to settle for the worst pivot on the OL in the history of tackle football
 
dolfan91 said:


I think this really speaks volumes as to what Miami may do this offseason. Whether it's from the Draft, F/A or Re-signing their own. Changes look to be coming, how much is the question.
Click to expand...


Hmmm, so I believe McDaniel did do the right thing when it came to designing this offense around the qbs skill set

We now know Tua’s superpowers which is anticipation, quick release and accuracy.

So McDaniel goes to the extreme and caters exactly to those three things by offering g up the fastest offense in the game from snap to release

Now the challenge is what is left on the bone with Tuas skill set to diversify this offense.

And for him to add other skills like creativity and movement he’s gonna have to really dedicate himself BODY and mind

Now we can build the line better to be more dominant so it allows him more time to survey and go through reads but I’m not sure if that strays away from the original concepts and catering to the strengths, I know it would take redesigning the offense conceptually
 
You can't ignore how badly the Dolphins #3-#6 WR's were once Waddle and/or Hill were sidelined. Smythe had a career year, in large part, due to Tua finally adjusting late in the season to utilize the TE more. Even Wilson became a bit more productive. Finding the perfect compliment to Hill and Waddle could be a High Priority this offseason. Perhaps finding two more playmakers? Maybe McDaniel needs to adjust the offense once again to take advantage of the open areas underneath? He didn't do that for 2/3 of the season. Once Cracraft went down, it was all Hill and Waddle. Until they started missing games. Miami's offense needs more.

As for the Oline, they did better than expected. Even Tua admitted recently, he needs to better look for his 2nd and 3rd reads. Don't forget both Hill and Waddle afforded Tua his quick release, because they were usually open so quickly. While the offensive line needs better pass protection, they also need the offense to expand past the dynamic duo to take the next step.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom