Interesting thoughts and stats on Miami's offense

Tua is not even in the top 10 of issues our offense had. Injuries to the OL, receivers, and RB top the list. However, even when completely healthy, the OL is below average and looked better than they were because of a QB who can get the ball out in 2.3 seconds. The OL was exposed against better teams who could disrupt our passing scheme and throw off the timing and our QB was hit and pressured above 2.23 seconds a majority of the year.



Also right up there is play calling. McDaniel looked brilliant with a somewhat healthy team against lower competition, because they couldn't stop our few basic plays. He looked predictable against the better teams. He also did not run the ball when he should have and that cost us several games including the Titans game, which cost us the AFC East. I think we need a real OC making play calls with McD's input.



Lastly, the people putting all or even most of how our season ended on Tua, are either haters, have no football IQ what so ever, or a combination there of.



Get a real OL that can stay healthy, and an OC who will run the ball when needed and is less predictable against better teams....and we will win playoff games!