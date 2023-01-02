 Interesting Tidbit from McDaniel's Post Game vs Patriots | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Tidbit from McDaniel's Post Game vs Patriots

11:00minute mark.

When questioned when he found out certain players were out, he said the Head Medical Staff usually tells him players status. This time around the GM broke to news to him -- so he knew it was more ominous.

I'm wondering if they felt that having the players ready for Jets game was more important. But then I realized, considering the contracts of Chubb, and Armstead, this could have been a long term decisions to not play and avoid reinjury.
Regardless, considering the players were game-time decision and finished games last week, I'm not exactly happy they did so. Still, don't have all the details, but I can't help but not think the organization did not see this as a must win.
 
The organization had to know this was must win because it took control out of our hands with the loss. There was nothing more important than today with the missed opportunities of dec
 
Meh, that doesn't really make any sense. They could have clinched this week and then sat Tua no matter what next week. Those didn't play because they couldn't. Simple as that. Most violent team sport we have, it happens.
 
Yeah great idea. The hell with that game. Leave your fate in the hands of the Bills. Good job Mikey or Chrissy, whoever made the moronic decision that this game wasn't important. Can't wait until Grier is gone.
 
Howard, Chubb, and Armstead quit on this team.

And one thing was noticeable today….no Chubb equaled no Phillips. He was invisible.
 
Chubb broke his hand and has a cast on it. He is a difference maker on this defense whether it shows up in his stats or not.

You can't say Howard and Armstead quit they have been playing with injuries all year.
 
Also to note: I'm not even mad that they didn't play. I'm more curious/interested in understanding why all three game-time decisions were made so they didn't play.
I can't recall last time three KEY players who were game-time decisions didn't play. Outside looking in, I see it as the GM made the call if the medical staff suggested they could play, but wouldn't be 100%.

Live to see another day I guess....
 
Many people play with their hand in a cast. Our fullback did today. Chubb did it last week.

Howard and Armstead haven’t been healthy in weeks. Why sit out today?
 
Yeah no bud, if we win today we clinch
 
It was the right call not to play them. We didn't need them. Alas, we are the dolphins and fate has made us her b****.
 
I said the same thing to my wife, said McD an analyst. Doesnt see it as a must win ... Who knows lol
 
