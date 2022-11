If I were the Dolphins, I’d offer him a low-ball long term extension this off-season for somewhere in the $30-$35M APY range. He can either accept, knowing he’s taking a below market deal for long term security, or he can bet on himself to stay healthy and repeat this season’s performance next year.



Either way, Dolphins win. If we lock him in on a below market deal, great. He’s already proven to be a franchise guy and the best QB we’ve had since Marino.



If he bets on himself, then spends the next season proving he’s a Top 5 QB worthy of an even more massive contract ($40M-plus APY), also great. We have a 25 year old Top 5 QB.



It’s win-win.