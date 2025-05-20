Interesting video, Tua/Ewers comparison

13marino13
Impossible to have check downs if you're a 1 read QB.Dude is a moron.
'In 2023 even with his weapons, Tua was all about the checkdowns. He's not hanging in the pocket. He's not giving his teammates a chance down the field with bigger throws, those intermediate things'
If this dude would have said 2024, fine. But this is dumb.
I'll finish the rest now...
10 minutes in... Yeah all these dude are doing is analyzing the time to throw and nothing more. Then speculating that it's Tuas fault (due to injuries) they do that, not the ****ing system. All the while pretending pressure isn't an issue because a QB in college (not the NFL) is having the same issue with pressure.Dude is a moron.
Lol yes! Even that is a better critique of Tua. I don't agree with it, but definitely understand why people see it that way.Impossible to have check downs if you're a 1 read QB.
Lol yes! Even that is a better critique of Tua. I don't agree with it, but definitely understand why people see it that way.
These two dudes are looking at stats and speculating at best.
Maybe you should point that out to the one who made that accusation.He’s a one-read QB because the plays get in late, and he doesn’t have time to adjust.
This has been discussed.
I think you'd agree that making reads and decisions is not easy when you get the play with 10 seconds left on the clock and teams are dropping 7 into coverage on a regular basis. Most QBs would struggle in that situation when they dont have 5 seconds to throw the ball.If you can get by that voice the second guy makes the most valid points here. Depth of target to turnover worthy plays and the rise in the latter despite the depth of target going down.
In 2024 I would be willing to bet that the rise in Achanes use to attempt to offset all that 2 deep man under in the passing game drives that low ypa number. However the turnover worthy plays have been largely all tuas doing. And there’s no doubt in my mind at least that’s tuas warts with his decision making and pre to post snap decision making be it in a progression read or even spot throw ask are showing more and more as a result.
His process ability is overrated. If it wasn’t he wouldn’t have this trend of turnover worthy plays going up despite the depth of target going down.
And this is far far from a true progression read based offense. These things are showing up even in a timing based offense.
Bottom line is we and I include myself in this have overrated this qbs ability to process information and make quality decisions with the football as a result. And given that with his physical tools are average at best he just doesn’t have any other ability offset. Or anytbing else that can carry him. Accuracy is nice ball placement is nice anticipation is nice except for when you just throw it into coverage in the process but if your tools are average and your process is overrated your never gonna be a generational player at the position.
You’re gonna largely disappoint. Especially with a top 5 pick investment and a teams full investment in you as the face of its franchise.
I think you'd agree that making reads and decisions is not easy when you get the play with 10 seconds left on the clock and teams are dropping 7 into coverage on a regular basis. Most QBs would struggle in that situation when they dont have 5 seconds to throw the ball.
The mobile QBs like Allen, Mahomes, and Jackson arent better at reading defenses, they wait till the play breaks down and play schoolyard, find the open guy, football.
Mahomes looks like **** too when defenses drop 7 into coverage.
I don't know either. I was hoping to see McDaniel give Tua more freedom with the offense last year and didn't see it.I would agree with that and you can blame Mcd for it. If it was up to me we’d run no huddle and my qb would come to the los and make checks and audibles at the los etc based on what the defense shows and if outflank the defense and force em into false steps etc with all the eye candy but that’s not to date at least a part of the Mcd package and that’s not a part of the shanny one either.
At the same time can tua even execute that Peyton Manning like freedom at the los pre snap? I don’t know. The sniffs I get say no.
You want something different you probably want Mcd and his system gone. But you better be prepared for the potential of the more you put on tuas plate the more he shows you he doesn’t deserve it.