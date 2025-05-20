Interesting video, Tua/Ewers comparison

If you can get by that voice the second guy makes the most valid points here. Depth of target to turnover worthy plays and the rise in the latter despite the depth of target going down.



In 2024 I would be willing to bet that the rise in Achanes use to attempt to offset all that 2 deep man under in the passing game drives that low ypa number. However the turnover worthy plays have been largely all tuas doing. And there’s no doubt in my mind at least that’s tuas warts with his decision making and pre to post snap decision making be it in a progression read or even spot throw ask are showing more and more as a result.



His process ability is overrated. If it wasn’t he wouldn’t have this trend of turnover worthy plays going up despite the depth of target going down.



And this is far far from a true progression read based offense. These things are showing up even in a timing based offense.



Bottom line is we and I include myself in this have overrated this qbs ability to process information and make quality decisions with the football as a result. And given that with his physical tools are average at best he just doesn’t have any other ability offset. Or anytbing else that can carry him. Accuracy is nice ball placement is nice anticipation is nice except for when you just throw it into coverage in the process but if your tools are average and your process is overrated your never gonna be a generational player at the position.



You’re gonna largely disappoint. Especially with a top 5 pick investment and a teams full investment in you as the face of its franchise.