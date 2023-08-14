 Interesting way to pick starters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting way to pick starters

Jssanto

Jssanto

I read the McDaniel quotes regarding Eich and AJ starting. He said that he watches the locker room, listens to the player’s peers, and looks at how other players around them play.
I always thought coaches looked at film and decided.
So how well does Connor Williams play at C when Eich or Wynn are at LG?
Can the RT play affect the left side of the line? Or does RT only influence RG?
 
I’m sure coach McDaniel looks at films just like every other coach out there. He probably does look at the reactions of the other Oline players in the locker room, and how they’ve played next to those players in question, as an added tool to his overall evaluation.
 
