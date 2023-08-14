Interesting way to pick starters

Jssanto
Club Member
I read the McDaniel quotes regarding Eich and AJ starting. He said that he watches the locker room, listens to the player’s peers, and looks at how other players around them play.
I always thought coaches looked at film and decided.
So how well does Connor Williams play at C when Eich or Wynn are at LG?
Can the RT play affect the left side of the line? Or does RT only influence RG?
I always thought coaches looked at film and decided.
So how well does Connor Williams play at C when Eich or Wynn are at LG?
Can the RT play affect the left side of the line? Or does RT only influence RG?