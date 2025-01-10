International Football

BrowardDolfan
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/43357273/browns-jets-play-london-2025-season
I thought the point of playing games internationally was to grow the game and get a new audience, not scare them off! Oof, looks like if you are abysmal, you get a high draft pick, but better get that passport ready.
