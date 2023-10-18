 Internet Rallies Behind Dolphins Fan After Missed Connection | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Internet Rallies Behind Dolphins Fan After Missed Connection

Omar Sicle's simple post about a missed connection in Section 347 has become the center of national intrigue.
"After the game, it was right at the triple zero on the clock when I took a selfie with the field in the background and the atmosphere going on. She kind of jumped in the background of it. I noticed like, 'Oh, you want to take a selfie?' and we posed together." Sicle says. "My friends were already heading out because they needed to go. We were rushing out, and that's when I kind of realized, 'Oh, maybe I should have gotten her number or something to send it to her.'


Kinda wholesome. Maybe they'll have a story to tell their kids one day....
 
I saw that guy trying to locate the girl with the photo on Twitter. They were giving him a pretty hard time in the comments. Glad he found her lol
 
