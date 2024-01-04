 Interview with Raheem today on Sirius Ch. 88, 2 p.m. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interview with Raheem today on Sirius Ch. 88, 2 p.m.

As the title of the thread states Raheem Mostert will be on ch. 88 at 2 p.m. today. Interested to see if he gives up any intel on where his status is, how the mood in the building is, etc.. Former QB Alex Smith will be one of the hosts, hopefully he can ask some poignant questions. Here's a link to a free three month trial for those non-subscribers out there -


https://www.siriusxm.com/free-trial

I'll try to post some highlights if I don't let work get in the way this afternoon
 
He said he's feeling good, and trying to get ready to play on Sunday. He certainly "sounds" like he's going to play, but nothing 100%
 
lynx said:
He said he's feeling good, and trying to get ready to play on Sunday. He certainly "sounds" like he's going to play, but nothing 100%
I liked what he said about Tua - He's "one of one" truly one of a kind. He expects you to do your job, helps everybody get right mentally and holds himself accountable. "Having him (Tua) in the huddle is infectious, his enthusiasm spreads like wildfire" Cool stuff, nice to hear!
 
Cool interview, I would imagine it will be available on the Sirius app later if you missed it. FYI, Alec Ingold does a weekly show with a couple other players, lots of good insights on there, good stuff.
 
