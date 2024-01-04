Interview with Raheem today on Sirius Ch. 88, 2 p.m.

Golphindolphin
As the title of the thread states Raheem Mostert will be on ch. 88 at 2 p.m. today. Interested to see if he gives up any intel on where his status is, how the mood in the building is, etc.. Former QB Alex Smith will be one of the hosts, hopefully he can ask some poignant questions. Here's a link to a free three month trial for those non-subscribers out there -
https://www.siriusxm.com/free-trial
I'll try to post some highlights if I don't let work get in the way this afternoon
