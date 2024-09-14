Intimidation

That’s the problem.



Been wearing aqua and orange for 50 ****ing years.



Seen a lot, but I’ve not seen this.



Remember a few years back when we fired Philbin and Campbell took over? 0-4. Oklahoma drill?



We destroyed Houston (a team we had never beat before) and (Statue of Liberty) Tennessee.



Al right. We’re onto something.



Sigh. Then we went to New England on a Monday night.



Miami realized where they were, who they were playing, and laid down. We were crushed. Badly. Prime time.



Sound familiar?



We know we have the talent to beat middle grade and low grade teams. We strut into those games with confidence. And play accordingly. But if we go up against a known contender…..



We have a severe lack of confidence. We are easily intimidated. Tua was not the guy last night that he was last year. Nor were most of our other guys.



Sadly, our guys know their limitations as well as we do. And it shows.



Ever see the video of Zonk being told that the 72 Dolphins were “awarded” the title of the greatest football team in history?



His reply?



“THEY DIDNT GIVE US ****!!”



“WE TOOK IT!!!”



“WE JUST ****ING TOOK IT!!!”



And that’s the attitude required to win the world.



We do not have that attitude. We are easily intimidated. No confidence.