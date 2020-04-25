Intro to Blake Ferguson LS: RD 6

Hoot

Sep 14, 2005
881
996
Nebraska
Pick Analysis
BLAKE FERGUSON
Round 6 • Pick 6 (185)

One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season.


Blake Leads On and Off the Field



Interview: Senior Bowl 2020



Snapping Workout 2019

 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Jul 28, 2011
480
132
Buffalo, N.Y.
Best long snapper in the country. Best pick of the draft. He also comes from a family of longsnappers.

If you need a long snap hes your guy. Future pro bowler.
 
