Intro to Blake Ferguson LS: RD 6

Pick Analysis
BLAKE FERGUSON
Round 6 • Pick 6 (185)
One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season.
Blake Leads On and Off the Field
Interview: Senior Bowl 2020
Snapping Workout 2019
