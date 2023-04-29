 Intro to DB Cam Smith: RD 2 PICK | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Intro to DB Cam Smith: RD 2 PICK

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,169
Reaction score
26,493
Location
Nebraska
Cam Smith (DB: South Carolina)
6'1" 180 lbs
40 Yd Dash: 4.43 secs
Vertical: 38"
Broad Jump: 11' 2"

2022 STATS
27 Tackles / 1 INT / 5 Passes Defended
11 Games (missed 2 from Concussion)
He opted out of the Gator Bowl

2021 STATS
41 Tackles / 3 INT / 11 Passes Defended

"Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position. Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward. While his timing/length can be formidable weapons on contested catches, he often fails to move his feet quickly enough in transitions and ends up grabbing receivers, leading to penalties. Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2."
-Lance Zierlein





 
Last edited:
PYRO

PYRO

Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,189
Reaction score
1,259
Location
Florida
That's a Fangio Pick, he must have really liked what he saw from his zone coverage
 
broccoli rob

broccoli rob

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 7, 2012
Messages
4,109
Reaction score
1,290
Waddlewaddlewaddle said:
Honestly, wtf?
Click to expand...

Exactly my thought. What the F! My 3 year old niece knew we needed TE and OT/OL talent. We have so many CBs that this guy is never going to get playing time! This is Iggy 2.0. I am sure the kid is talented for them to do this, but even if he is Xavien Howard. We HAVE Xavien Howard already! We just traded for Jalen f'n Ramsey. We have Kohou and Needham who are studs, as well.

So we roll with no TEs, no new OL for a CB5?I am so aggravated with this pick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom