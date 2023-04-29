Intro to DB Cam Smith: RD 2 PICK

Cam Smith (DB: South Carolina)

6'1" 180 lbs

40 Yd Dash: 4.43 secs

Vertical: 38"

Broad Jump: 11' 2"



2022 STATS

27 Tackles / 1 INT / 5 Passes Defended

11 Games (missed 2 from Concussion)

He opted out of the Gator Bowl



2021 STATS

41 Tackles / 3 INT / 11 Passes Defended



"Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position. Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward. While his timing/length can be formidable weapons on contested catches, he often fails to move his feet quickly enough in transitions and ends up grabbing receivers, leading to penalties. Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2."

-Lance Zierlein











