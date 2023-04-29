Intro to DB Cam Smith: RD 2 PICK

Hoot
Cam Smith (DB: South Carolina)
6'1" 180 lbs
40 Yd Dash: 4.43 secs
Vertical: 38"
Broad Jump: 11' 2"
2022 STATS
27 Tackles / 1 INT / 5 Passes Defended
11 Games (missed 2 from Concussion)
He opted out of the Gator Bowl
2021 STATS
41 Tackles / 3 INT / 11 Passes Defended
"Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position. Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward. While his timing/length can be formidable weapons on contested catches, he often fails to move his feet quickly enough in transitions and ends up grabbing receivers, leading to penalties. Smith appears to be better suited for zone coverages and off-man but if he can trust his technique, he might become more scheme-diverse and develop into a CB2."
-Lance Zierlein
