Intro to Gerrid Doaks RB: RD7b













STATS:

5'11" 228 lbs

4.58 40yd dash

19 reps @ 225lbs

39.5" Vertical jump

10' Broad jump



"New Dolphins running back Gerrid Doaks averaged 4.7 per carry for Cincy last season and 5.2 in career. Miami's final pick today"

--Barry Jackson



"Doaks led the Bearcats in rushing twice over the past four seasons, first as a redshirt freshman in 2017 (87-513-5.9, two TDs; also 14-135-9.6, one TD receiving in nine games with four starts). He missed the following year due to a preseason sports hernia injury, however, and then contributed as a backup in 12 contests in 2018 (100-526-5.3, five TDs rushing; 8-70-8.8, one TD receiving). Doaks again topped the squad in rushing as a senior in 2020, covering 673 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on 144 carries (4.7 per) and catching 14 passes for 202 yards (14.4 per) and two touchdowns in nine starts. A leg injury suffered in the AAC Championship Game prevented the Indianapolis product from playing in the team's bowl game."

--Chad Reuter



"Pro size with broad, thickly built lower half. Doaks can be a physical runner when he wants to be, but there are times when he gears down rather than imposing his will into contact. He lacks foot quickness and the desired field vision to find pathways and yardage on his own, so power will need to become his calling card. He looks more comfortable lining up behind the quarterback and attacking the flanks, where he has longer to process the defense and can get his momentum building. He does just enough out of the backfield and has decent pass pro potential. He might go undrafted but has enough going for him to get a look."

--Lance Zierlin