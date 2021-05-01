 Intro to Larnel Coleman OL: RD7b | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Intro to Larnel Coleman OL: RD7b

Looking for film. Difficult.



STATS:
6'6" 315 lbs
5.10 40yd dash
24 Reps @ 225lbs
31" Vertical Jump
9' 5" Broad Jump
85" WINGSPAN

"Larnel Coleman, UMass tackle, is 6-6, 307. Former hoops player and tight end and defensive end. Quick feet. Developmental prospect."
--Joe Schad

"The Dolphins go with UMass tackle Larnel Coleman for their first pick of the seventh round. The 6-foot-6 lineman started 28 straight games for the Minutemen, including his last 16 at left tackle."
--David Wilson

"Coleman did not miss a game in his four-year UMass career, playing in the maximum possible 40 and starting his final 28 as a three-year starter at tackle for the Minutemen. He arrived on campus as a 2-star defensive end without other offers, switching to offensive tackle (he played both positions in high school).

He was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List before the season. In 215 snaps, Coleman allowed one sack, three hurries, and four total pressures. He did not commit a penalty and was named a Phil Steele All-Independent second-teamer.

Coleman received an overall Offense grade of 67.7 by Pro Football Focus in 2020, rankings 135th out of 307 tackles in FBS to play at least 173 snaps (a 20 percent minimum filter on the site). His grade of 77.3 in Pass Blocking ranked 57th, and his 59.9 Run Blocking ranked 214th.

In the NFL, Coleman projects as somebody who could help a team significantly down the line, but not as a rookie in 2021. The size and athletic ability are there to succeed as a long-time contributor or even a long-time starter at OT, but whatever team drafts him will have to work on improving his form, particularly staying lower longer and avoiding leaning too far forward. A project, but one with the upside to vastly outplay his draft slot in the long run."
--Daniel Kitchen
 
"I'm real versatile. Whatever the team needs me to play I can play. I'm real athletic."

Reporter mentioned he has a 85" wingspan.
 
Seems more like a project pick that may contribute later rather than now.
 
Probably on the practice squad this year. Maybe he develops and can compete for a backup job next year
 
