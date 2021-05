Intro to Larnell Coleman OL: RD7a

Looking for film. Difficult.STATS:6'6" 315 lbs5.10 40yd dash24 Reps @ 225lbs31" Vertical Jump9' 5" Broad Jump Larnel Coleman is a tackle from Massachusetts and a prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. Coleman did not miss a game in his four-year UMass career, playing in the maximum possible 40 and starting his final 28 as a three-year starter at tackle for the Minutemen. He arrived on campus as a 2-star defensive end without other offers, switching to offensive tackle (he played both positions in high school). Coleman started all four games for the Minutemen in a shortened 2020 season, with every start coming at left tackle. He was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List before the season. In 215 snaps, Coleman allowed one sack, three hurries, and four total pressures. He did not commit a penalty and was named a Phil Steele All-Independent second-teamer.Coleman received an overall Offense grade of 67.7 by Pro Football Focus in 2020, rankings 135th out of 307 tackles in FBS to play at least 173 snaps (a 20 percent minimum filter on the site). His grade of 77.3 in Pass Blocking ranked 57th, and his 59.9 Run Blocking ranked 214th.In the NFL, Coleman projects as somebody who could help a team significantly down the line, but not as a rookie in 2021. The size and athletic ability are there to succeed as a long-time contributor or even a long-time starter at OT, but whatever team drafts him will have to work on improving his form, particularly staying lower longer and avoiding leaning too far forward. A project, but one with the upside to vastly outplay his draft slot in the long run."--Daniel Kitchen