Intro to LB Channing Tindall: RD 3 PICK

Channing Tindall (LB: Georgia)

6'2" 230 lbs

40 Yd Dash: 4.47



2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 67 TOT, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 FF



POSITIVES

— Elite speed. Shows up the most on outside runs or perimeter screens.

— Above-average agility in space. Can bend and redirect in open grass when needed.

— Good strength when playing downhill. Can knock blockers back.

— High-energy player who wants to be physical.

— Above-average blitzer.

— Good tackler. Consistent technique and strikes with force.



NEGATIVES

— Below-average eyes, especially inside. Does not see pullers or mesh points cleanly.

— Inconsistent technique taking on blocks in space. Struggles to find his base and strike with consistency.

— Change of direction can be clunky, especially in tight areas.

— Limited coverage capabilities.

— Only one season with significant playing time.













