Intro to LB Channing Tindall: RD 3 PICK

Channing Tindall (LB: Georgia)
6'2" 230 lbs
40 Yd Dash: 4.47
2021 STATISTICS
15 G, 67 TOT, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 FF
POSITIVES
— Elite speed. Shows up the most on outside runs or perimeter screens.
— Above-average agility in space. Can bend and redirect in open grass when needed.
— Good strength when playing downhill. Can knock blockers back.
— High-energy player who wants to be physical.
— Above-average blitzer.
— Good tackler. Consistent technique and strikes with force.
NEGATIVES
— Below-average eyes, especially inside. Does not see pullers or mesh points cleanly.
— Inconsistent technique taking on blocks in space. Struggles to find his base and strike with consistency.
— Change of direction can be clunky, especially in tight areas.
— Limited coverage capabilities.
— Only one season with significant playing time.
