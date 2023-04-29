Intro to RB Devon Achane : RD 3 PICK

Devon Achane (RB: Texas A&M)

5' 9" 188 lbs

40 Yard Dash: 4.32 secs

Vertical: 33"



2022 STATS

1,102 Rush YDS / 8 Rush TDs / 196 Rec YDS / 3 Rec TDs



"Finding a player comparison for Achane is challenging because he has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but is very small by NFL standards. He has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team is willing to give him. Achane can be a complementary slasher with the ability to mismatch coverage out of the backfield or from the slot. However, he’s simply too talented and explosive as a runner to be confined to gadget duty. History does not favor backs his size, but his playmaking potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft."

-Lance Zierlein

















