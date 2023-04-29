 Intro to RB Devon Achane : RD 3 PICK | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Intro to RB Devon Achane : RD 3 PICK

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,194
Reaction score
26,530
Location
Nebraska
Devon Achane (RB: Texas A&M)
5' 9" 188 lbs
40 Yard Dash: 4.32 secs
Vertical: 33"

2022 STATS
1,102 Rush YDS / 8 Rush TDs / 196 Rec YDS / 3 Rec TDs

"Finding a player comparison for Achane is challenging because he has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, but is very small by NFL standards. He has the creativity and burst to create chunk plays but durability concerns will likely limit the amount of carries a team is willing to give him. Achane can be a complementary slasher with the ability to mismatch coverage out of the backfield or from the slot. However, he’s simply too talented and explosive as a runner to be confined to gadget duty. History does not favor backs his size, but his playmaking potential could be too tough to pass up on Day 2 of the draft."
-Lance Zierlein








 
Last edited:
PYRO

PYRO

Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,190
Reaction score
1,264
Location
Florida
I like this, I personally think he has sneaky good vision for his speed. He controls it well and sees the field. I like this a lot!
 
Delsolar16

Delsolar16

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 18, 2009
Messages
398
Reaction score
828
Location
Miami, FL
Not sure I see the need for a RB when we have two on our roster who were both in the top 10 last year in yards per carry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom