Is A Highly Drafted QB Key To Turning Around The Dolphins?

No, it's the right QB that can, and will help turn the Dolphins around.



There have been many QBs that have been drafted early, that really were not worth even picking until the 3rd day, while there are some 2nd and 3rd day QBs that should have been taken day 1, very early.



A well drafted QB will not turn a team around totally, but if you also have some good talent on Offense and Defense, with the right coaching, it would be tough not to turn the team around.



To me in order of importance to turn a team around....



1. HC: You need a good leader to make decisions in anything, get a good Headcoach, the rest will do better.



2. Coaching staff: You can hit on great talent as much as you want, but if you don't have good coaching to help them grow, and reach their potential, you still will be stuck behind the 8 ball forever.



3. QB: Again, you need good leadership, if you don't have a QB that can get it done, it will hurt your offense to be consistent.



4. Defense: It does not matter what your Defense consist of doing to slow down, or hopefully stop opponent Offenses, whether great secondary, great front 7, great at pressuring, or being in coverage, if your Defense is consistently holding the opponent, your team is on the right road to victory. Offense win games, defenses win championships.



5. Offense: If you have a top QB, a stingy defense, coached by a good coaching staff, you are in good shape, but as we Dolphins fans know, if you don't have a good O-Line, or receivers that can make plays, or RBs that can take control of a game, you won't score much. Again, to win championships with that defense, you need that offense to take you through the season.



6. Kickers: A good punter is the unsung hero, a weapon that an opponant will hate, with continually changing field position back to your advantage. A good Kicker is the most lethal offense weapon a team could have, FGs add up, that extra point is not considered much, until it's missed. Tom Brady's legend might not be nearly as amazing, if he did not have one of the best pressure kickers ever.



Special teams: Aside from the kickers I named up there, on special teams, returning kicks, and stopping returns are crucial, if you're bad here, you put more pressure on your D & your offense.