Is A Highly Drafted QB Key To Turning Around The Dolphins?

phinsforlife
#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 7,251
- Reaction score
- 12,890
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
I posted my view on the topic here: https://finheaven.com/threads/do-no...e-organization-are-on-the-right-track.388528/
It was controversial. Some agree with my point about adding structure, and then finding a QB. Other believe it is all about the QB and you keep using high draft picks on the QB until you find one. I am skeptical of this approach because I think you will often pass on the BPA doing this, and a lot of the highly drafted QBs are busts. I also think that in addition to the bust factor, it is just tough to bring a rookie QB into a situation like we have now. But I understand both views.
Interestingly enough, this sports radio segment was passed on to me from a friend who was aware of my views. Boston Sports radio guys talking about the same topic. Too much to summarize, but the protagonist agrees with me and presents a lot of interesting data. Then there are a few people involved in the conversation. There is a lot of back and forth and a fair bit of screaming and yelling, kind of like here! There are people representing both sides of the coin, arguing back and forth about the issue. So you get to hear all perspectives.
Anyway, this is more for anyone with general interest, you can play it in the car while driving or just as background noise, if anyone is curious. Purpose of this post is not really to re-ignite the debate, I am just passing this on for general interest for anyone who feels like listening to the debate:
Go here, start minute 22:48: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...gher-picks-nba-gambling-scandal-10-23-hour-2/
Then the discussion continues here with another guest right from the beginning, with a different perspective, and the arguing continues: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...ess-patriots-remaining-schedule-10-23-hour-3/
It was controversial. Some agree with my point about adding structure, and then finding a QB. Other believe it is all about the QB and you keep using high draft picks on the QB until you find one. I am skeptical of this approach because I think you will often pass on the BPA doing this, and a lot of the highly drafted QBs are busts. I also think that in addition to the bust factor, it is just tough to bring a rookie QB into a situation like we have now. But I understand both views.
Interestingly enough, this sports radio segment was passed on to me from a friend who was aware of my views. Boston Sports radio guys talking about the same topic. Too much to summarize, but the protagonist agrees with me and presents a lot of interesting data. Then there are a few people involved in the conversation. There is a lot of back and forth and a fair bit of screaming and yelling, kind of like here! There are people representing both sides of the coin, arguing back and forth about the issue. So you get to hear all perspectives.
Anyway, this is more for anyone with general interest, you can play it in the car while driving or just as background noise, if anyone is curious. Purpose of this post is not really to re-ignite the debate, I am just passing this on for general interest for anyone who feels like listening to the debate:
Go here, start minute 22:48: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...gher-picks-nba-gambling-scandal-10-23-hour-2/
Then the discussion continues here with another guest right from the beginning, with a different perspective, and the arguing continues: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...ess-patriots-remaining-schedule-10-23-hour-3/
Last edited: