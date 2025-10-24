 Is A Highly Drafted QB Key To Turning Around The Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is A Highly Drafted QB Key To Turning Around The Dolphins?

I posted my view on the topic here: https://finheaven.com/threads/do-no...e-organization-are-on-the-right-track.388528/

It was controversial. Some agree with my point about adding structure, and then finding a QB. Other believe it is all about the QB and you keep using high draft picks on the QB until you find one. I am skeptical of this approach because I think you will often pass on the BPA doing this, and a lot of the highly drafted QBs are busts. I also think that in addition to the bust factor, it is just tough to bring a rookie QB into a situation like we have now. But I understand both views.

Interestingly enough, this sports radio segment was passed on to me from a friend who was aware of my views. Boston Sports radio guys talking about the same topic. Too much to summarize, but the protagonist agrees with me and presents a lot of interesting data. Then there are a few people involved in the conversation. There is a lot of back and forth and a fair bit of screaming and yelling, kind of like here! There are people representing both sides of the coin, arguing back and forth about the issue. So you get to hear all perspectives.

Anyway, this is more for anyone with general interest, you can play it in the car while driving or just as background noise, if anyone is curious. Purpose of this post is not really to re-ignite the debate, I am just passing this on for general interest for anyone who feels like listening to the debate:

Go here, start minute 22:48: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...gher-picks-nba-gambling-scandal-10-23-hour-2/

Then the discussion continues here with another guest right from the beginning, with a different perspective, and the arguing continues: https://985thesportshub.com/episode...ess-patriots-remaining-schedule-10-23-hour-3/
 
Key to turning the dolphins around is firing the GM. Need a new vision. Also the entire coaching staff needs fired not just Mcdaniel
 
NY8123 said:
Fire GM ✅
Fire Coach ✅
Cut QB ✅
Cut 1/2 of the O-line ✅
Cut Hill ✅
Hire New GM ✅
Identify New HC and hire them ✅

Now we worry about the draft ✅
Dream on 😀. I think the most you get is Grier retiring with a giant golden parachute from Ross to keep silent. Champ takes over and that’s all the change you get.
 
NY8123 said:
Fire GM ✅
Fire Coach ✅
Cut QB ✅
Cut 1/2 of the O-line ✅
Cut Hill ✅
Hire New GM ✅
Identify New HC and hire them ✅

Now we worry about the draft ✅
Agree but I don’t cut Tua imo.

He will either be Wilson’d like Broncos (plays season then dumped) if we don’t draft a QB in ‘26 or Cousins’d like Falcons (plays then benched once rookie is ready) if we do draft a QB.
 
AMakados10 said:
Agree but I don’t cut Tua imo.

He will either be Wilson’d like Broncos (plays season then dumped) if we don’t draft a QB in ‘26 or Cousins’d like Falcons (plays then benched once rookie is ready) if we do draft a QB.
You can cut him in 2027 but I agree in 2026 it is near impossible.
 
I’m taking the qb. Without it I got nothing.

I just hope he’s either elite or he sucks. Don’t want any in between and waste another 5-7 years and a 2nd bad contract in the process figuring it out.
 
No, it's the right QB that can, and will help turn the Dolphins around.

There have been many QBs that have been drafted early, that really were not worth even picking until the 3rd day, while there are some 2nd and 3rd day QBs that should have been taken day 1, very early.

A well drafted QB will not turn a team around totally, but if you also have some good talent on Offense and Defense, with the right coaching, it would be tough not to turn the team around.

To me in order of importance to turn a team around....

1. HC: You need a good leader to make decisions in anything, get a good Headcoach, the rest will do better.

2. Coaching staff: You can hit on great talent as much as you want, but if you don't have good coaching to help them grow, and reach their potential, you still will be stuck behind the 8 ball forever.

3. QB: Again, you need good leadership, if you don't have a QB that can get it done, it will hurt your offense to be consistent.

4. Defense: It does not matter what your Defense consist of doing to slow down, or hopefully stop opponent Offenses, whether great secondary, great front 7, great at pressuring, or being in coverage, if your Defense is consistently holding the opponent, your team is on the right road to victory. Offense win games, defenses win championships.

5. Offense: If you have a top QB, a stingy defense, coached by a good coaching staff, you are in good shape, but as we Dolphins fans know, if you don't have a good O-Line, or receivers that can make plays, or RBs that can take control of a game, you won't score much. Again, to win championships with that defense, you need that offense to take you through the season.

6. Kickers: A good punter is the unsung hero, a weapon that an opponant will hate, with continually changing field position back to your advantage. A good Kicker is the most lethal offense weapon a team could have, FGs add up, that extra point is not considered much, until it's missed. Tom Brady's legend might not be nearly as amazing, if he did not have one of the best pressure kickers ever.

Special teams: Aside from the kickers I named up there, on special teams, returning kicks, and stopping returns are crucial, if you're bad here, you put more pressure on your D & your offense.
 
Maybe, maybe not. But, the point of this post was really just to provide content to listen to, in order to here a few different views on the subject. You might want to listen to the debate, when you have time. That was really the purpose of my post, just to provide the content.
 
man.. I am kinda bored of this take..

ain't no qb in current state turning **** around.

you need to fix the defense and the oline before any qb is making an impact, you get a highly drafted qb in and all your gonna do is ruin him. unless your willin to sit him for like 2-3 years, but thats not whats implied.

so no.. gm needs to go, hc needs to be fixed, then the foundations.. then worry bout a qb, people that think chaning a qb suddenly makes a team great don't understand ****, like ain't no qb won anything with poor oline play or poor defenses, even now your elite lvl qbs all have one if not both, hell look at how ravens looked even with lamar playin with there current defense.. awful

how did bengals do last year with there defense, awful.

one man can only make a difference when there is a basic lvl of team for him to be able to quote on quote carry it, there needs a minimal lvl of play for a qb to be able to make there difference/ evalate a team/ franchise.. Miami is no were near that lvl, not even close.

this org focus on all the bells and whistles aka, skill positions like hill, sure he was fantastic in 22022 and 2023 tua was playin well, but case in point during this period the lvl of skill position play couldnt carry this team vs stronger opponents , in cold weather or when injurys started settin in.

a perfect example of how you do it, is the lions, that gm went hard on trenches, whilst grabbin the odd skill positions, and now cause there oline and dline are so good, those wr's and qb are eatting good
 
Nope you can plant Mahomes/allen/lamar on this team and it won’t change much.

I’m against drafting a qb and throwing him to the fire and ruining him. Build the line and team and your bar for how good your qb needs to be gets lowered. Not opposed to taking if your in love with one but this could be a draft where you can trade back to a team that falls in love with this kid pack of QBs and still come away with an elite prospect plus a teams future 1st
 
Is a QB the key to turning around the Dolphins?

No, but it's a start.

This team needs a lot of help and no one change is going to fix things, but a quality rookie QB would go a long way toward turning things around.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Nope you can plant Mahomes/allen/lamar on this team and it won’t change much.

I’m against drafting a qb and throwing him to the fire and ruining him. Build the line and team and your bar for how good your qb needs to be gets lowered. Not opposed to taking if your in love with one but this could be a draft where you can trade back to a team that falls in love with this kid pack of QBs and still come away with an elite prospect plus a teams future 1st
The problem with that strategy is, with improved team play from an improved line, our draft position weakens. If we pass at a QB while having a top 5 pick next draft, we may not have a top 5 pick the following draft and there's no guarantee a (potential) elite level QB will be available to us at our draft position without making a costly trade.

It's a crap shoot either way, but I'd rather invest our highest pick on QB help.
 
See Drake Maye along with a new HC.
 
