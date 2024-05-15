Is AFC East a Three Team Race?

SF Dolphin Fan
From my vantage point, it's shaping up to be a three team race in the AFC East. On paper, the New York Jets probably made the biggest strides in the offseason. A healthy Aaron Rodgers is obviously potentially huge for New York, which received awful quarterback play a year ago, but also had one of the better defenses.
The Buffalo Bills still have to be considered the team to beat, but they had some key losses including Stefon Diggs and Jordan Poyer.
The Miami Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel, but still could win the division if the team can stay healthier.
Here's a brief look at the offseason for these three teams.
Jets
According to ESPN, the New York Jets' top three free agents in 2024 are:
- Mike Williams: WR
- Javon Kinlaw: DT
- Tyrod Taylor: QB
Full List of New York Jets Draft Picks By Round
- Round 1, Pick 11 (from MIN)
Olu Fashanu, OT | Penn State
- Round 3, Pick 65 (from CAR)
Malachi Corley, WR | Western Kentucky
- Round 4, Pick 134 (from BAL)
Braelon Allen, RB | Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick 171 (from PHI)
Jordan Travis, QB | Florida State
- Round 5, Pick 173 (from KC)
Isaiah Davis, RB | South Dakota State
- Round 5, Pick 176 (from SF)
Qwan’tez Stiggers, CB | Toronto
- Round 7, Pick 257 (Compensatory)
Jaylen Key, DB | Alabama
- Curtis Samuel.
- Mitchell Trubisky.
Full List of Bills Draft Picks By Round In 2024
- Round 2, Pick 33 (from CAR)
Keon Coleman, WR | Florida State
- Round 2, Pick 60
Cole Bishop, S | Utah
- Round 3, Pick 95 (from KC)
DeWayne Carter, DT | Duke
- Round 4, Pick 128
Ray Davis, RB | Kentucky
- Round 5, Pick 141 (from CAR through NYG)
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C | Georgia
- Round 5, Pick 160 (from GB)
Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB | Washington
- Round 5, Pick 168 (from GB through NO)
Javon Solomon, EDGE | Troy
- Round 6, Pick 204
Tylan Grable, OT | UCF
- Round 6, Pick 219 (from GB)
Daequan Hardy, CB | Penn State
- Round 7, Pick 221 (from KC through TEN, CAR)
Travis Clayton, G | England
- Round 1, Pick 21
Chop Robinson, EDGE | Penn State
- Round 2, Pick 55
Patrick Paul, OT | Houston
- Round 4, Pick 120 (from PHI through PIT, LAR)
Jaylen Wright, RB | Tennessee
- Round 5, Pick 158
Mohamed Kamara, EDGE | Colorado State
- Round 6, Pick 184 (from CHI)
Malik Washington, WR | Virginia
- Round 6, Pick 198
Patrick McMorris, S | California
- Round 7, Pick 241
Tahj Washington, WR | USC