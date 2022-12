I expected more but to be fair in 4 games he has 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.



The last two weeks he played against Williams who is probably the best LT in the league (1 sack) and Tunsil before that (1 sack, FF).



His first game was against the Bears with a running QB. Remove that game and his stat line over 3 games is pretty good.



Regarding the OP’s comparison to Bosa, who was Bosa going up against? Guys who will be unemployed in a few months.