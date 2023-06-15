 Is Channing Tindall Ready to Contribute in Year 2? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Channing Tindall Ready to Contribute in Year 2?

He probably won’t contribute in the way some want or even expect. When we drafted him I thought he was package specific. A guy who could spy mobile QBs like Allen. I never thought I’d him as anything much more than that, and to be honest, I would be thrilled if that’s what we got. So far we haven’t seen much. He’s still developing and could be the guy I hope he is or perhaps more. Like baker, though, the instincts are lacking for a 3 down LB. His freakish athleticism hid that for the most part at Georgia but it is an issue. I trust Vic to get the most out if him but wouldn’t be surprised if his snaps are once again limited.
 
A "spy" has to be disciplined and assignment sound. An effective spy has to adjust on the fly, and understand exactly what everyone behind him is doing. You can't just say mirror the QB, and don't worry about anything else.

If you do, you might as well be playing 10 against 11.
 
Agreed and that’s why Tindall didn’t see the field much, he couldn’t get the other responsibilities. When we put him out there he looked lost, fast and athletic, but absolutely lost.
 
