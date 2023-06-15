Is Channing Tindall Ready to Contribute in Year 2?

He probably won’t contribute in the way some want or even expect. When we drafted him I thought he was package specific. A guy who could spy mobile QBs like Allen. I never thought I’d him as anything much more than that, and to be honest, I would be thrilled if that’s what we got. So far we haven’t seen much. He’s still developing and could be the guy I hope he is or perhaps more. Like baker, though, the instincts are lacking for a 3 down LB. His freakish athleticism hid that for the most part at Georgia but it is an issue. I trust Vic to get the most out if him but wouldn’t be surprised if his snaps are once again limited.