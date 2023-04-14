 Is covid to blame for the 2020 draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is covid to blame for the 2020 draft?

Did covid negatively impact the 2020 draft

The 2020 draft has been a disaster thus far, but did social distancing play a part in poor scouting that led to such a horrible draft?
 
Covid had nothing to do with the selections of AJ and Iggy.

They saw what they wanted in those two players.

Lured by their young ages and upside.
 
2020 brought this team Tua, a franchise QB to build around. Robert Hunt, a building block on that offensive line, Brandon Jones, a safety they can rely on, and Raekwon Davis another building block on the defensive line.

Obviously not going to hit on everyone In the draft worth the likes of Noah and AJax. But that draft was a step in the right direction, even with Flo at the helm.
 
mrbunglez said:
2020 brought this team Tua, a franchise QB to build around. Robert Hunt, a building block on that line, Brandon Jones, a safety they can rely on, and Raekwon Davis another building block on the line.

Obviously not going to hit on everyone In the draft worth the likes of Noah and AJax. But that draft was a step in the right direction, even with Flo at the helm.
But then what good is Tua if he can’t stay healthy?
 
DolfanSince93 said:
But then what good is Tua if he can’t stay healthy?
I knew this was another one of them Tua hate threads deceptively hidden in a different title. Get over it dude, you’ve only been a fan since 93. Try being one since the early 80s.
 
