Is Devonte Dedmon possibly Slash?

KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
3,481
Reaction score
7,423
Location
West Palm Beach
The term "Slash" if you were unaware is a player that fills a lot of roles.
I am hoping Dedmon, is our Braxton Berrios. It seems that Dedmon is a capable Sweep RB. WR and kick/punt returner. I'm pretty excited to see him play. He seems to be a very talented and dynamic player!
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,597
Reaction score
6,001
Age
45
Location
East Coast
His receiving and rushing stats are slim and not that great
 
