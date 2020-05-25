Is Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant Destined For A Career Year?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 5 100.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Hargitt01

It would be sick just to see him stay healthy. A break out season would be beyond amazing. His routes are looking pretty crispy from the videos I've seen on bleacher.



 
finsgonewild

We have asked this every year since he has been in the league. I would say he is more likely to be cut than have a breakout year.
 
Ren

The dude has value. He just needs to stay healthy. I remember him scoring 2 TD's against the Bills last year, an end-around, and a kick return. He just needs to do it consistently and stay on the field.
 
gregorygrant83

I think he could have his career year, but the question is what does that mean? Grant should be behind Williams, Parker, Wilson and Gesicki in targets, yards and receptions so what type of numbers are you really expecting from a teams 5th or 6th receiving option? In my opinion 25-30 receptions for 300-350 yards would be expected at best and that's if he's above Ford, Hurns or whoever else is on the receiver roster in the pecking order. I wouldn't loose too much sleep thinking about what kind of production you're going to get from your 5th or 6th receiver. Lets think more in terms of Williams, Parker, Wilson and Gesicki and if things go so bad that you're depth wrs have to produce decent numbers than you're likely in trouble anyway. If Tua plays I think Grant and Wilson could look more like they did in early 2018 when both were healthy and cause issues for opposing defenses. For perspective, as much as the Chiefs throw the ball their 4th and 5th wrs had 32 and 12 receptions in 2019.
 
djphinfan

Absolutely 100 percent, I would put money on it, and then next year when Tua is playing the whole season will be his breakout season...jftr.
 
