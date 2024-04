It appeared they planned on using him quite a bit last year but his injury ended up putting him on IR after 2 games and he stayed on IR the entire season.



The injury he was placed on IR for was a neck injury he previously suffered while in college and it is hard to determine if this injury will be something that affects his career. While he has been cleared by Doctors to return in 2024, as much as the Dolphins might want to make him more a part of the offense. They obviously are interested in trying to bring in additional WR’s to compete against EZ and all the others WR’s except Hill and Waddle.