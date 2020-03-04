Is Fitzpatrick Jim Plunkett?

Look at Plunketts career.
When he showed up in Oakland he was a backup - an old man...washed up...then he took the raiders to two Super Bowl victories....
I mean look at Tanneclown with his size 47 shoes!!! Even he looked the part when you put a freakin beast of a line in front of him.
Can you say Jay Schroeder? I mean seriously - a freakin crazy o line wins games - a serious running back helps too.
I do not think any body has ever taken Fitzpatrick seriously because he’s a cheap fill in for perennial ****ty teams.
I wonder what happens under a serious coach like Flores who understands althat teaching does not end in the pros - that’s where it begins...
so many college greats were superior athletes who did not need to stretch and learn much to out perform...in the pros those who study and practice meticulously succeed - because everyone is such a freak athlete it’s the focus on learning that becomes the difference....
Since the risk is so low and no one is looking or thinking about it - Fitzpatrick is not even discussed...
 
I wouldn't start a titanium healthy Tua behind our oline.

Everyone wants the QB... to do what with behind an atrocious oline and zero run game, I have no idea.
 
Simple rule of thumb here, if you have to go back 30+ years to make a point, chances are you're barking up the wrong tree...
 
If he get hot, and stays consistent, and Miami ends up having an epic FA and Draft...He could be our older version of him, but that is very doubtful...Too many things have to go right, for us to end up in the same situation.

On the other hand, our HC just happens to be another coach Flores, so maybe something is happening in our favor.
 
Plunkett won the Heisman. Fitz won a calculus contest at Harvard.

Plunkett > Fitz by a country mile.
 
The bar is low, but I thought Fitz played the QB position as well as any of the other 19 starters since Marino. Nice to see a guy with leadership skills and actually looking like he was having fun.

Flores likes him that's for sure. I think he will be a great mentor for Tua.
 
Wow bringing back distant memories

We had some pretty ferocious games against the Raiders back then, especially during those Madden years against Jake the Snake and Casper the super human TE. WR's Branch, and Biletnikoff

Those late years with Plunkett were kind of odd. I remember so many times seeing Plunkett being swallowed up or about to fall down maybe stumbling and some how you see the ball leaving his hand in the most awkward ways while your thinking, great an incomplete pass and then the next thing you know somebody catches it for a big play.
It was weird because it happened so frequently and actually he wasn't even that close to the talent he had when young it just that late in his career he had a magical mojo about him and credit him with never giving up.
 
