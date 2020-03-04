Is Fitzpatrick Jim Plunkett?

Look at Plunketts career.

When he showed up in Oakland he was a backup - an old man...washed up...then he took the raiders to two Super Bowl victories....

I mean look at Tanneclown with his size 47 shoes!!! Even he looked the part when you put a freakin beast of a line in front of him.

Can you say Jay Schroeder? I mean seriously - a freakin crazy o line wins games - a serious running back helps too.

I do not think any body has ever taken Fitzpatrick seriously because he’s a cheap fill in for perennial ****ty teams.

I wonder what happens under a serious coach like Flores who understands althat teaching does not end in the pros - that’s where it begins...

so many college greats were superior athletes who did not need to stretch and learn much to out perform...in the pros those who study and practice meticulously succeed - because everyone is such a freak athlete it’s the focus on learning that becomes the difference....

Since the risk is so low and no one is looking or thinking about it - Fitzpatrick is not even discussed...