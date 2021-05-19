Is Gaskins one of the top 32 runningbacks

Travis34
chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2008
- Messages
- 18,161
- Reaction score
- 9,295
- Location
- NE, Indiana
According to PFF - no
I’d have to disagree. He’s not a top level talent but I don’t think multiple teams have two rb’s better than him.
Running Back Rankings: The 32 best RBs entering the 2021 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick comes in at No. 1 in PFF's 2021 NFL running back rankings.
www.pff.com
I’d have to disagree. He’s not a top level talent but I don’t think multiple teams have two rb’s better than him.