 Is Gaskins one of the top 32 runningbacks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Gaskins one of the top 32 runningbacks

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,161
Reaction score
9,295
Location
NE, Indiana
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
7,130
Reaction score
1,427
Location
Sparks, NV
I don't think he is in the top 32 on a talent basis, but I do think our run game can be adequate with him.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,384
Reaction score
4,981
Hard to say. He might be in the top 32, but then again I'm sure I could name more than 32 backs in the NFL that if their teams called and offered a straight trade for Gaskin I would likely say yes to.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
7,015
Reaction score
16,937
Location
Marco Island
No. I don't know that 32 teams have 2 RBs better but I'm sure that say 25 have a better starter and more than 7 have a backup better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom