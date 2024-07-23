Is Grier’s penny wise pound foolish philosophy and approach responsible for Miami’s lack of post season success

fin007
fin007
Provost at Hardball University
Dec 30, 2021
- 2,682
- 4,698
- 114
- Proxima Centauri
Have been mulling this over for some time.
The Tua non signing got me thinking harder about this issue.
Miami hasn’t been successful in the post season for a long time. How much of this lack of post season success should be rightly attributable to Grier’s penny wise pound foolish approach to signing and keeping quality players?
