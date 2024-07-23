 Is Grier’s penny wise pound foolish philosophy and approach responsible for Miami’s lack of post season success | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Grier’s penny wise pound foolish philosophy and approach responsible for Miami’s lack of post season success

Have been mulling this over for some time.

The Tua non signing got me thinking harder about this issue.

Miami hasn’t been successful in the post season for a long time. How much of this lack of post season success should be rightly attributable to Grier’s penny wise pound foolish approach to signing and keeping quality players?
 
Tua aside, for example?
 
I dunno. The team has resigned many players during his tenure, and let some go when their numbers reached or exceeded what many if not most would consider unwise levels for the team.

For the last several years the team has had to manage a variable contention window, often requiring accelerated roster development via trading away draft picks for high level veterans and then (necessarily) giving those veteran players hefty extensions. The consequence is less cheap young talent and less cap space to pursue depth pieces. I am not really complaining about this process. However given that situation the team could afford to sign low ceiling but relatively reliable players to fill gaps, or they could sign high ceiling risks. They seem to prefer the risks over guaranteed mediocrity, and sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't as one might expect. I would not call that penny wise so much as dealing with reality and trying to contend without a ten year process of stocking depth via the draft.
 
I’m not sure exactly sure what you are trying to get at in regards to the Dolphins being “penny wise and pound foolish”. The Dolphins consistently have one of the highest paid rosters in the entire league.

Sometimes players like Wilkins are just asking for more money than he is worth and as good as he was, he wasn’t worth the money the Raiders signed him for. Grier did sign Waddle to a new contract as well as Sieler and Jackson before any of them hit free agency.

I believe that the contract with Tua will be worked out before the season begins. So I’m really not concerned with the fact they haven’t come to term yet.
 
Griers main problem hasn't been free agency for the most part. Although he does over pay alot for players. His problem is the draft and fixing the main same problems we've had for years. I'm tired of the "he does what the coach wants" excuse. It doesn't matter which coach we have, he should know they way to build a team is from the inside out. So he should be doing that. Signing high priced often injured FAs isn't going to fix it. It makes it worse when they don't play then the same hole is there just with a high priced contract attached to it. It passes me off that every year it's the same **** and every year he survives and it's mainly because of "how he does what the coach wants" bullshit wall to hide behind.
 
I have no idea what this means.

He signed Hill to the richest deal in NFL history for a receiver (at the time.) He’s already resigned Waddle. He’s given big money to Ramsey and Chubb.

He doubtless wants to keep Phillips and Holland; hence being cautious with Wilkins and Tua.

We have consistently gone to the edge of the cap over recent years, any shortfall is more likely carry over related than penny pinching.

What do you want him to do? Just cave to Tua’s agent’s demands and risk losing Phillips and / or Holland in 12 months? I’m sure the same people bitching about Grier not giving Tua the money he wants will be back whinging about losing our best pass rusher next year.

Just let them negotiate. But if you really feel the need to finger point in the meantime, it would help the Dolphins more if Tua lessens his demands than Grier caving to them.
 
Mach2 said:
Tua aside, for example?
My foolish thinking is based on 9ers.

Seems the blueprint there is to build the Oline, the D, then fill the back end with a quality QB and some quality skill players.

Seems at Miami Grier neglects the foundation.

The foundation based on my silly understanding of SB contending teams is a solid Oline and a shut down D, none of which we have really had under Grier. I’m certain I’m wrong but just wanted to see what others see or are thinking on this issue.
 
