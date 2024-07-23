Is Grier’s penny wise pound foolish philosophy and approach responsible for Miami’s lack of post season success

I have no idea what this means.



He signed Hill to the richest deal in NFL history for a receiver (at the time.) He’s already resigned Waddle. He’s given big money to Ramsey and Chubb.



He doubtless wants to keep Phillips and Holland; hence being cautious with Wilkins and Tua.



We have consistently gone to the edge of the cap over recent years, any shortfall is more likely carry over related than penny pinching.



What do you want him to do? Just cave to Tua’s agent’s demands and risk losing Phillips and / or Holland in 12 months? I’m sure the same people bitching about Grier not giving Tua the money he wants will be back whinging about losing our best pass rusher next year.



Just let them negotiate. But if you really feel the need to finger point in the meantime, it would help the Dolphins more if Tua lessens his demands than Grier caving to them.