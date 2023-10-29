Is it a hopeless cause for the original logo and uniforms to be reinstated full time?

McMikey Mike
- Sep 14, 2023
- 824
- 2,023
- FLORIDA
Has every avenue been tried to get the old logo and uniforms reinstated? Petitions tried? US Congressional inquiry? Macro-begging by thousands of fans?
That deep aqua color from the old uniforms looks so pure. That logo still stands the test of time.
The Miami Dolphins had the best uniforms and logo of any team in the NFL for all those decades. It's a fact that cannot even be argued, and it would be so epic to have all of it back as it once was.
