 Is it a hopeless cause for the original logo and uniforms to be reinstated full time? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it a hopeless cause for the original logo and uniforms to be reinstated full time?

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
824
Reaction score
2,023
Location
FLORIDA
Has every avenue been tried to get the old logo and uniforms reinstated? Petitions tried? US Congressional inquiry? Macro-begging by thousands of fans?

That deep aqua color from the old uniforms looks so pure. That logo still stands the test of time.

The Miami Dolphins had the best uniforms and logo of any team in the NFL for all those decades. It's a fact that cannot even be argued, and it would be so epic to have all of it back as it once was.
 
allsilverdreams said:
Depends on who takes over for Ross
Click to expand...

I like your answer. So the question becomes...who do we need to lobby?

Does anyone know who is likely to take over after Ross? Will the Dolphins become a "family team" like the Giants? If yes, who in his family can be influenced? Aren't there other owners? Is one of them likely to take over after Ross?
 
McMikey Mike said:
I like your answer. So the question becomes...who do we need to lobby?

Does anyone know who is likely to take over after Ross? Will the Dolphins become a "family team" like the Giants? If yes, who in his family can be influenced? Aren't there other owners? Is one of them likely to take over after Ross?
Click to expand...
Someone give you a sugar pack or something?
 
That Uni should never be changed. Bears, Packers etc don't change. Fins should be in same bracket. It's a clean uni and looks great. It was never broken so it didn't need fixing. It's a legit sports emblem that's got a history. They put a cartoon and then a 21st century logo on those helmets since. They should stick with tradition, history and the actual look. It was never bad.
 
they'll never go back full time to the throwbacks.....too much money involved
 
FanMarino said:
That Uni should never be changed. Bears, Packers etc don't change. Fins should be in same bracket. It's a clean uni and looks great. It was never broken so it didn't need fixing. It's a legit sports emblem that's got a history. They put a cartoon and then a 21st century logo on those helmets since. They should stick with tradition, history and the actual look. It was never bad.
Click to expand...
It should only be changed if your the Steelers. This original uniforms are hideous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom