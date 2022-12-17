Is it Delusional?

To think that the teams play these past games is a setup for the Bills game? And that theres gonna be a new playbook for a strong finish, including tmrws game. He is also going to dial up the run game, because thats what we NEED in order to win the game.



Think about it. 49ers had a gameplan that "exposed our Offense" and MM didnt do anything to adjust, all the way through the LA game. Our receivers were bumped and timing was off, but there was no doubt they didnt look the same even their expressions on their faces were different. Again, You would think MM would change it up, but he didnt. Our recipe was not made to beat SF, or even LA. But he is building a recipe to beat the Bills.



If you ask me, hes either dumb or hes playing a good chess match. Who knows Maybe this bills game is circled for a Fin highlight game, where now the odds are totally against us.