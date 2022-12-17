 Is it Delusional? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Is it Delusional?

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,141
Reaction score
2,627
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
To think that the teams play these past games is a setup for the Bills game? And that theres gonna be a new playbook for a strong finish, including tmrws game. He is also going to dial up the run game, because thats what we NEED in order to win the game.

Think about it. 49ers had a gameplan that "exposed our Offense" and MM didnt do anything to adjust, all the way through the LA game. Our receivers were bumped and timing was off, but there was no doubt they didnt look the same even their expressions on their faces were different. Again, You would think MM would change it up, but he didnt. Our recipe was not made to beat SF, or even LA. But he is building a recipe to beat the Bills.

If you ask me, hes either dumb or hes playing a good chess match. Who knows Maybe this bills game is circled for a Fin highlight game, where now the odds are totally against us.
 
Last edited:
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,141
Reaction score
2,627
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
Fin-Loco said:
Seems a bit too Hollywood to think we had the guts to dump two games to sneak up on Buffalo. But, f it. I’ll go along in the hope that we win.
Click to expand...

Not necessarily dumping games but maybe looking ahead?? But yes i totally agree its also hollywood like lol, hey the NFL can be weird too
 
Last edited:
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
4,647
Reaction score
3,137
Yoodakine56 said:
To think that the teams play these past games is a setup for the Bills game? And that theres gonna be a new playbook for a strong finish, including tmrws game.

Think about it. 49ers had a gameplan that "exposed our Offense" and MM didnt do anything to adjust, all the way through the LA game. Our receivers were bumped and timing was off, but there was no doubt they didnt look the same even their expressions on their faces were different. Again, You would think MM would change it up, but he didnt. Our recipe was not made to beat SF, or even LA. But he is building a recipe to beat the Bills.

If you ask me, hes either dumb or hes playing a good chess match. Who knows Maybe this bills game is circled for a Fin highlight game, where now the odds are totally against us.
Click to expand...
I don't think so and in the 49ers game Tua missed a bunch of throws. It's not like the 49ers exposed anything. There were receivers wide open in that game. In the Chargers game they played very physical against our receivers and McDaniel didn't adjust his playcalling.
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
1,141
Reaction score
2,627
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
Ryan1973 said:
I don't think so and in the 49ers game Tua missed a bunch of throws. It's not like the 49ers exposed anything. There were receivers wide open in that game. In the Chargers game they played very physical against our receivers and McDaniel didn't adjust his playcalling.
Click to expand...

Agreed tua missed a bunch of throws, i was at that game. But he was rattled somewhat, like he wasnt himself. Alot to do with the absence of Armstead of course.
 
