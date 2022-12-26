Is it Fixable?

I'm not sure I can remember a recent game where Miami scored 20 points in the first half and nada in the second.



How Tua goes from near perfect in the first half to absolutely terrible in the second is a head scratcher. But I also haven't seen McDaniel adjust enough over the last four weeks.



The games are starting to blend a little bit, but the theme of sticking with the run keeps coming back to me. There were a few of these four that Miami probably wins if they just get real boring and run the football. Shanahan did that in SF when Jimmy Garappalo was struggling so McDaniel has seen this first hand.



Some observations on Tua. He is rushing throws sometimes. I know after the hit in Cincinnati that getting rid of the ball quickly was part of the game plan. But those split seconds matter sometimes. There have been too many throws where the receiver is not ready/looking for the ball.



He's also being a little reckless and taking too many chances. Sometimes that has brought big plays too.



Tua generally is really good at using his eyes to move defenders. I think he locked on more in this game and it cost him.



Anyway, the point of the post. Is this fixable? We've seen some brilliant plays by Tua and this offense. Is it just of matter of being more patient and settling for smaller gains sometimes?



Why hasn't McDaniel adjusted more? I know he's a first year head coach with a lot of positives this year. But again we are discussing moving forward.