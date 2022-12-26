 Is it Fixable? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it Fixable?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

I'm not sure I can remember a recent game where Miami scored 20 points in the first half and nada in the second.

How Tua goes from near perfect in the first half to absolutely terrible in the second is a head scratcher. But I also haven't seen McDaniel adjust enough over the last four weeks.

The games are starting to blend a little bit, but the theme of sticking with the run keeps coming back to me. There were a few of these four that Miami probably wins if they just get real boring and run the football. Shanahan did that in SF when Jimmy Garappalo was struggling so McDaniel has seen this first hand.

Some observations on Tua. He is rushing throws sometimes. I know after the hit in Cincinnati that getting rid of the ball quickly was part of the game plan. But those split seconds matter sometimes. There have been too many throws where the receiver is not ready/looking for the ball.

He's also being a little reckless and taking too many chances. Sometimes that has brought big plays too.

Tua generally is really good at using his eyes to move defenders. I think he locked on more in this game and it cost him.

Anyway, the point of the post. Is this fixable? We've seen some brilliant plays by Tua and this offense. Is it just of matter of being more patient and settling for smaller gains sometimes?

Why hasn't McDaniel adjusted more? I know he's a first year head coach with a lot of positives this year. But again we are discussing moving forward.
 
F

Frisco Fin

Well, there was the previous home game where they scored 30 in the first half and 0 second half. Against the freaking Texans no less
 
Goonies

Goonies

For the record your honor
- the last 25 yrs I was yelling at my tv to draft drew brees, Aaron Rodgers, Vince wilfork etc…
- I was on the tank for Tua train until the hip injury. Watched film on Herbert & I posted this dude has star quality all over him while most on our draft forum called him a bum. Never draft injured players( grier loves injured players)
- y’all don’t believe me but hard rock was built on an Indian burial ground, until we bring real Native American shamans to bless the property I’m afraid we are going to continue to experience heartache. It’s no coincidence in my opinion, even the hurricanes have been a shit show playing at hard rock.
- I wanted Doug Peterson to be hired not mcdaniel(jury still out)
- when Flores was hired I posted belichek assistants never succeed as head coaches, idiotic hire by dumbass Grier.
-when Ronnie brown was drafted I knew we were ****ed again by a belichek ass licker.,
- when we hired the obese tuna to run operations I knew we were ****ed , that mofo came here for the money & I posted parcels never succeeded without belichek.
- I love Rickey Williams but that trade set us back many years. We traded for a dude that had mental issues.
- we gave gerbal Wilson a contract like the mofo was a hall of fame player. I posted then we were ****ed.
- This shit has been going on for 25 yrs. you cannot fix this shit in 1 year. It will take special grp to fix this shit.

San Fran we’ve seen this before , it never ends well. The fandom in us hope it turns out different but right now my hope meter is at defcon 10.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Sure it is fixable.

Will it be fixed remains to be seen, but we have talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. We have talent on most positions on defense when everyone is healthy.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Tua cant revert back to being irresponsibly aggressive like that... Its basically the only thing that gets him in trouble, its fixable but it doesn't happen on a flip of a switch. Its his identity at this point and changing human behavior isn't an easy task. I'm confident he'll eventually mature into it, its a matter of if we will in time to do it on this team.
 
phinman1

phinman1

Dude….I’m kinda convinced there may be something to the Indian burial ground.
 
TarHeelFinFan

TarHeelFinFan

No. The franchise is toxic. Ross needs to sell and the new owner needs to burn it to the ground, firing everyone from Grier to concessions people. Nobody who receives any sort of compensation from the organization should be invited back.
 
J

jazz015

The issue in the past month is the lack of sustained drives. We have to move the ball more in a more consistent fashion and not rely on long scores all the time.

Gb/SD dared us to grind it out against them and tua/mcdaniel have been to stubborn to accept what a defense is willing to give.

It can be corrected and should have been at the half. Mcdaniel is failing to see that he has a defense that is patched together from spare parts and that ball control can help them by reducing their time on the field.

For the past month the defense has been on the field for most of the 2nd half and it's because we are "big plays or nothing" on offense.
 
D

dolphan

“How Tua goes from near perfect in the first half to absolutely terrible in the second is a head scratcher”

it’s not very complicated. Adjustments are made on defense and we don’t have a second thing that Tua can do
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

Sure, its fixable. Score TD's in the 4th quarter

We have (2) 4th quarter TD's in last 9 games. Before that we scored (4) 4th quarter TD's in game against Baltimore.
 
McDolphins

McDolphins

Agreed. It seems like lately our offense is particularly reliant on the big play, and while those are exciting you’re not going to win many games with a few big plays and nothing in between.
 
S

Sirspud

Need the right head coach. But honestly thst can be hard to get. Look around the league, not just us.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

It's fixable. Give McDaniel some time to fix himself also. We knew it wouldn't happen over night.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Fixable without question.
I think we've beaten the Mcd dead horse enough. He needs to change and the changes are obvious to every FH member. They can be fixed for the NE game.
TT's problems can be fixed. Regardless the flames he gets, he has the physical talents and mental quickness to be a top 10 QB. We can ignore those who disagree. Someone has said he looks reckless at times. After consideration, I agree. In addition, he seems to have fallen into 'it works in practice, so I'll do it automatically in games.' It seems so automatic, it's as if he pays no attention to the D. 'Tyrek will be there. Throw the ball.' This is the NFL. Won't happen. I know this isn't a TT problem, but he needs a variety of play types to be successful. We saw 70yo Rogers run for a 1D. It seems at times TT isn't allowed. He needs read option, flat passes, TE involvement. He's too predictable. Those can be fixed. Maybe not by NE, but by game 1 2023.
Boyer isn't so much predictable, but he has consistent flaws. No, not Phillips in coverage. we've all seen Von Miller, JJ watt, Aaron Donald in coverage. A few of us have mentioned having the DBs 8 yards off on 3rd and 4. Flat passes and quick outs always work. He, like Mcd seems not to adjust or adjusts slowly. Those can be fixed.
with no change it talent level, Miami can be much better with easy fixes. I expect no fixes by NE.
 
