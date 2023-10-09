 Is it just me??? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it just me???

royalshank

royalshank

Or is anyone else reveling in the back to back drubbings that saw the pats lose a combined 73-3 over the last couple of weeks.

How many wins till he passes Shula? 30 or so for regular season? Including playoffs it’s less. I hope he gets run out before it happens.
 
