Is it just me???

royalshank
Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 24,457
- Reaction score
- 29,737
- Location
- New Jersey
Or is anyone else reveling in the back to back drubbings that saw the pats lose a combined 73-3 over the last couple of weeks.
How many wins till he passes Shula? 30 or so for regular season? Including playoffs it’s less. I hope he gets run out before it happens.
How many wins till he passes Shula? 30 or so for regular season? Including playoffs it’s less. I hope he gets run out before it happens.