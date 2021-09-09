Is it my imagination, or have some fans from other teams come to our forum?

Is it my imagination, or have some fans from other teams in our division started visiting this forum?



I'm seeing fans of the Pats and the Bills and I think there may even have been a Jets fan so far.



I bet the closer we get to the season opener, the more of these guys we are going to see. It makes me think they are not taking us for granted any more.



I say to them, "Sorry but you're a day late and a dollar short, or worse" - LOL