Is it my imagination, or have some fans from other teams come to our forum?

Is it my imagination, or have some fans from other teams in our division started visiting this forum?

I'm seeing fans of the Pats and the Bills and I think there may even have been a Jets fan so far.

I bet the closer we get to the season opener, the more of these guys we are going to see. It makes me think they are not taking us for granted any more.

I say to them, "Sorry but you're a day late and a dollar short, or worse" - LOL
 
Every time Pats fans showed up talkin’ a ton of smack on the other forum I’m on, they lost. Need to keep that going!
 
I suspect it's some of our regulars in disguise.

Gotta ask as I have seen no posts from Hoops, Assi Dooger, CKParrot have they moved on?
 
All still members here in good standing.

CK posted just a few days ago but he mainly stays in the draft forum

Awsi drops in every now and then
 
I enjoy posts from other fans as long as it’s respectful. It’s good to get an outsiders point of view. This place can be an echo chamber of homerism especially this time of year.
 
It's the beginning of a promising new season. Probably every NFL fan site is the same way as you would expect
 
