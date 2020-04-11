Is it Possible for a Team to Lie?

As we sit at #5 spot, and a team above us calls asking us to ante up for a trade up.....is it even possible that they could say “team X is offering us Y for our pick”, if that’s not the case?

Can we be baited to trade up if a team chooses to outright lie? Such a move would send shockwaves through the NFL when the dust settles and the truth came to light.

Could this happen?

Has anyone here ever heard of an event like this?

Thoughts....
 
hoops

Everything that I’ve heard is that when it comes to this thing the expectation is they do it witb integrity.

but it is qb and it drives the entire league so...I don’t know.

I don’t think you can just assume that your initial low ball offer will be allowed to counter if that’s what you are getting at.
 
Mach2

I suppose it is possible to do it, but only once, and it would likely be the end of the guy's career.

The NFL is a small world. Ppl talk. Ppl move. Word would get out, and that GM would lose all credibility and trust throughout the league, including agents. Thats not even taking into consideration that the other owners would probably insist on some type of punishment from the league.
 
superphin

Could they lie yes 100%, there's probably no real rule against it but as has been said no one is ever going to want to deal with the liar again. He'll essentially be excommunicated from other GM's around the league, and should he get fired good luck finding someone to hire you. The NFL is a good ol boys club which is why Gase got another HC position so you definitely don't want to burn bridges by being a liar.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
That's a great point. You see trades made mostly with teams you trust, or more specifically with people you trust.

That's why Detroit could make sense if Miami wants to deal up for Tua. Philadelphia and Miami have made a few trades as well.
 
Blake the great

Yeah I think if a GM did this it would kill his reputation around the league and wouldn't be wise if said GM is ever looking for another job. No one would be able trust him again, and that's something you can't ever get back. Most of these know each other fairly well, good ol' boys group with gentlemans agreement not to something this shady.
 
TrinidadDolfan

I think that’s good news for us. I have had this fear this year that we could be baited to lose capital under false pretenses.

So yeah, I’m comforted by the feeling that we would only have to bundle picks if it were to counter a “real” offer by another team.

The ideal scenario is that we stay at #5 and get the player we want. There are too many that view our extra picks as “house money”. It isn’t. We worked hard for those extra picks, and they are extremely valuable. Just ask any team who has one pick in Round 1
 
