Is it Possible for a Team to Lie?

As we sit at #5 spot, and a team above us calls asking us to ante up for a trade up.....is it even possible that they could say “team X is offering us Y for our pick”, if that’s not the case?
Can we be baited to trade up if a team chooses to outright lie? Such a move would send shockwaves through the NFL when the dust settles and the truth came to light.
Could this happen?
Has anyone here ever heard of an event like this?
Thoughts....
