Is it Possible for a Team to Lie?

superphin said: Could they lie yes 100%, there's probably no real rule against it but as has been said no one is ever going to want to deal with the liar again. He'll essentially be excommunicated from other GM's around the league, and should he get fired good luck finding someone to hire you. The NFL is a good ol boys club which is why Gase got another HC position so you definitely don't want to burn bridges by being a liar. Click to expand...

I think that’s good news for us. I have had this fear this year that we could be baited to lose capital under false pretenses.So yeah, I’m comforted by the feeling that we would only have to bundle picks if it were to counter a “real” offer by another team.The ideal scenario is that we stay at #5 and get the player we want. There are too many that view our extra picks as “house money”. It isn’t. We worked hard for those extra picks, and they are extremely valuable. Just ask any team who has one pick in Round 1