Riftur said: I actually think we are good enough. If our o-line was just average or better and Tua never got hurt, we are probably undefeated right now.

The defense isn’t good. We could just as easily be 1-5 as undefeated. Which is the typically how it goes for .500 teams. I’d need to see way more out of the defense and running game before I’d believe we are one or two pieces away.