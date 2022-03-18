 Is it really hard to just be simply logical in building a team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it really hard to just be simply logical in building a team?

I know as fans we don't always see what goes behind closed doors. McDaniel has had time to evaluate the roster and whos to say that maybe there is something there we are missing? However, I find it hard to believe that we want to stay with the current group we have with oline. After how bad the group performed and where the talent was, can we just have a GM approach this from a simple logical way? I feel that if this FO before McD had any logical sense on this team, we'd be fielding a better product on the field. I would feel so much better if we got a top tackle to take over at least one of the spots. I understand if they want to work with what they have, but lets at least get a top team tackle?


In hindsight, that Jeremy Tunsil trade was a really bad trade due to Grier fumbling the picks. It made sense back then, but it doesnt now, those moves SHOULD COST a GM their job, but of course Ross is a clown.

Here's hoping McD sees something we don't but I think its safe to say that most of us have gone down this road before and have given new coaches benefit of the doubt only to bite back and blow in our face. Can't blame this fanbase for being impatient.



Logical moves, that's all I'm asking for.

Cheers to an optimistic season to build on.
 
You realize Tunsil isn’t playing well and is being paid a fortune?
 
Still a head scratcher how Flo lost his job but Grier didn’t. Not but 2 years ago, flo was seen as one of the best young HC around and yet his job wasn’t safe. But Grier is safe from all those crappy signings and draft picks.
 
