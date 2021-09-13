 Is it right to be worried about how much yards we give up in defense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it right to be worried about how much yards we give up in defense?

Below is a post I made prior to this game in another thread from @Mach2. We are still having an issue with stopping the run, but we are stopping the run when it counts. New England was using a lot of twin tight end sets, and in some plays three wide receivers sets. This worked for them in the open field but once you get to the red zone there is less flexibility in the playbook. Our linebackers also play in a smaller range. With the type of defense deployment we run it seems like we give up a lot of yardage in the middle regardless if its passing, or rushing yards. We seem to be ok with that because we have two pro bowl corners, but because things change closer to the redzone we are able to take advantage really good on the field. This is why we are top 5 in points allowed in the League. There is nothing to worry about.


"
Original post js55


Is the scheme sacrifice. For example, 3-4 defenses typically focus on complex coverage and blitzing schemes, leaving some areas open to being exploiting if the offenses exploits the direction of the blitzing, or coverage. Think of
the Steelers which still run the Dick Lebeau system. Last year ranking?

Steelers: 11th rushing yards allowed
Dolphins: 16th rushing yards allowed

Steelers interceptions 1st in league
Dolphins interceptions 1st in league
+ 2 other teams tied for 1st

Sacks not including qb pressures

Steelers 1st in league
Dolphins 10th in league

forced fumbles

Dolphins 5th in league
Steelers 18th in league

Points allowed

Steelers 3rd in league
dolphins 5th in league

But the dolphins are 20th in the league in yards allowed a game? But they are allowing 5th fewest points? 10th in passing yards a game allowed? 17th in rushing yards allowed a game? Quite simply what
matters the most is a teams ability to not yield points, and scoring. Base on stats alone the dolphins are giving up yards, but they are preventing others teams from scoring when it counts. All that is driven by
our scheme of course. The scheme works, but don't let other numbers deceive you. However, one stat that I can't find the the time on field..

Base on the yards allowed a game one came come to an eye ball
guess that we are not spending the most time on the field as a defense, but we are also not staying out of the field as much as the higher ranked teams. There must be some kind of balance to allow players
to rest IMO, but that is an indirect result of playing that players don't generally have a direct focus on"
 
Why am I not surprised by this post. . It's one game. It's a win. Room for improvement? Yup,Phins up!
 
The bigger stat that sticks out is yards-per-play. I don’t believe ours against the run is very good, but like you said, we get stops when it’s more crucial often. Today was an example…getting those fumbles at absolutely critical moments. I see so many people say turnovers is not something steady you can rely on…but it seems these coaches disagree and teach to it.

That said, I hate giving up a bunch of yards. The defense scheme today wasn’t good IMO…and I believe a chunk of that was because they were going against a rookie in his first start, and didn’t expect him to be as crisp as he was on the underneath stuff. They gave him too much room to make a mistake, and he played a very disciplined game. Next meeting, it’ll be completely different.
 
My point exactly. Red zone defense when it counts and points allowed not the open field. Now giving up a big play in the open field for s score is something rare for us to allow.
 
Giving up yards in the open field will only be detrimental if it leads to longer time of offensive possesion for the other team. We gave us less than 20. Not many teams today gave up less than 20 so that is a great stat for us.
 
I'm not confident in this defense. We're not good at stopping the run and can't generate much pass rush at all without blitzing. We really don't have any impact players in the front 7 right now.

I think they're somewhat overrated. Most of their success last season came against lesser teams and qbs. Against top qbs it was usually a different story. Now we have a good secondary but we're still constantly eaten up on short passes to RBs and TEs. We still need an influx of talent in the front 7. Hopefully Phillips is one of the pieces down the road.
 
Flo’s defense has always surrendered tons of yards since he’s been here. We make our living off of turnovers and red zone defense. I wish we were more stout out side the 20 but it’s hard to argue the results. I do know that 11 for 16 on 3rd down cannot happen anymore. A good team crushes us with that conversion rate.
 
