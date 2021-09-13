Is it right to be worried about how much yards we give up in defense?

The bigger stat that sticks out is yards-per-play. I don’t believe ours against the run is very good, but like you said, we get stops when it’s more crucial often. Today was an example…getting those fumbles at absolutely critical moments. I see so many people say turnovers is not something steady you can rely on…but it seems these coaches disagree and teach to it.



That said, I hate giving up a bunch of yards. The defense scheme today wasn’t good IMO…and I believe a chunk of that was because they were going against a rookie in his first start, and didn’t expect him to be as crisp as he was on the underneath stuff. They gave him too much room to make a mistake, and he played a very disciplined game. Next meeting, it’ll be completely different.