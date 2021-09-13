Is it right to be worried about how much yards we give up in defense?

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 6,487
- Reaction score
- 2,977
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
Below is a post I made prior to this game in another thread from @Mach2. We are still having an issue with stopping the run, but we are stopping the run when it counts. New England was using a lot of twin tight end sets, and in some plays three wide receivers sets. This worked for them in the open field but once you get to the red zone there is less flexibility in the playbook. Our linebackers also play in a smaller range. With the type of defense deployment we run it seems like we give up a lot of yardage in the middle regardless if its passing, or rushing yards. We seem to be ok with that because we have two pro bowl corners, but because things change closer to the redzone we are able to take advantage really good on the field. This is why we are top 5 in points allowed in the League. There is nothing to worry about.
"
Original post js55
Is the scheme sacrifice. For example, 3-4 defenses typically focus on complex coverage and blitzing schemes, leaving some areas open to being exploiting if the offenses exploits the direction of the blitzing, or coverage. Think of
the Steelers which still run the Dick Lebeau system. Last year ranking?
Steelers: 11th rushing yards allowed
Dolphins: 16th rushing yards allowed
Steelers interceptions 1st in league
Dolphins interceptions 1st in league
+ 2 other teams tied for 1st
Sacks not including qb pressures
Steelers 1st in league
Dolphins 10th in league
forced fumbles
Dolphins 5th in league
Steelers 18th in league
Points allowed
Steelers 3rd in league
dolphins 5th in league
But the dolphins are 20th in the league in yards allowed a game? But they are allowing 5th fewest points? 10th in passing yards a game allowed? 17th in rushing yards allowed a game? Quite simply what
matters the most is a teams ability to not yield points, and scoring. Base on stats alone the dolphins are giving up yards, but they are preventing others teams from scoring when it counts. All that is driven by
our scheme of course. The scheme works, but don't let other numbers deceive you. However, one stat that I can't find the the time on field..
Base on the yards allowed a game one came come to an eye ball
guess that we are not spending the most time on the field as a defense, but we are also not staying out of the field as much as the higher ranked teams. There must be some kind of balance to allow players
to rest IMO, but that is an indirect result of playing that players don't generally have a direct focus on"
"
Original post js55
Is the scheme sacrifice. For example, 3-4 defenses typically focus on complex coverage and blitzing schemes, leaving some areas open to being exploiting if the offenses exploits the direction of the blitzing, or coverage. Think of
the Steelers which still run the Dick Lebeau system. Last year ranking?
Steelers: 11th rushing yards allowed
Dolphins: 16th rushing yards allowed
Steelers interceptions 1st in league
Dolphins interceptions 1st in league
+ 2 other teams tied for 1st
Sacks not including qb pressures
Steelers 1st in league
Dolphins 10th in league
forced fumbles
Dolphins 5th in league
Steelers 18th in league
Points allowed
Steelers 3rd in league
dolphins 5th in league
But the dolphins are 20th in the league in yards allowed a game? But they are allowing 5th fewest points? 10th in passing yards a game allowed? 17th in rushing yards allowed a game? Quite simply what
matters the most is a teams ability to not yield points, and scoring. Base on stats alone the dolphins are giving up yards, but they are preventing others teams from scoring when it counts. All that is driven by
our scheme of course. The scheme works, but don't let other numbers deceive you. However, one stat that I can't find the the time on field..
Base on the yards allowed a game one came come to an eye ball
guess that we are not spending the most time on the field as a defense, but we are also not staying out of the field as much as the higher ranked teams. There must be some kind of balance to allow players
to rest IMO, but that is an indirect result of playing that players don't generally have a direct focus on"