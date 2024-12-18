 Is it so hard to sit players? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is it so hard to sit players?

I don't understand why McD can't sit a player and put in a backup in the middle of a game.
As a manager, I've yanked people when warranted and stuck in someone else.
How is that a bad thing?
Hurting a player's feelings?
Making them want to leave?
If it ain't working, try something. Piss off the A1 talent. It they are not producing, where do you lose? It's not the coach's money. Put your job on the line if you think you're good. If you screw up, Miami doesn't want you anyway.
Make them hungry. Give the backups a reason to push or surpass them?
 
McD has benched Smythe, Mostert & Long to name a few this season.
 
