Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene?

I'm slightly concerned because of where we picked him but I'm not overly concerned.



Idk if its the I need results now mentality of the world but what happened to the days where guys got a couple years to develope before we label him a bust. I feel like nobody has any patience any more and if we don't see a player ball out right away then hes a bust.



Yes I know where we selected him and yes I am slightly concerned because of that but what if the lught bulb goes off in his head at the end of this year and going into next year he really takes that leap?



I'd be ok with that