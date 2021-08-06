 Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene?

What's Your Concern Level on Noah Igbinoghene So Far?

  • 1-No Concerns

  • 2-Not Too Concerned But Need to See More

  • 3-Beginning to Develop Some Concern

  • 4-Concerned But Not Frustrated

  • 5-Officially Concerned

  • 6-Very Concerned But There's Still Time

  • 7-Frightfully Concerned, the Clock is Ticking

  • 8-Immensely Concerned, Not Liking What I'm Seeing

  • 9- Extremely Concerned, Losing Hope

  • 10- Exceptionally Concerned Miami Wasted A Pick

Results are only viewable after voting.
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,945
Reaction score
14,187
Location
Columbus, OH
www.thephinsider.com

Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene?

When Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was drafted with Miami’s third first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, many were quick to mention that Igbinoghene was relatively...
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com



Let's see where Finheaven is on Noah Igbinoghene... especially since You really can't take Armando Kelly too seriously on anything.
 
V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
4,238
Reaction score
2,288
He was definitely a luxury pick and a reach at that. He is still a raw and inexperienced talent at a difficult position, though, so give him some time. While everyone wants him to be the next X, I don't think that is where he is going to wind up. Even though it would mean he was over drafted, if he can be a reliable 3rd option, he would still have value.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
2,671
Reaction score
2,269
Location
Ottawa, Canada
It took X until well into his second season to have the light come on. He’s raw. I think the long plays are correctable since speed is not an issue for him.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,731
Reaction score
7,904
Location
Allentown, Pa
His only problems right now are in the classroom. I’ll panic in a year or two when he’s 22-23 years old and not still a child learning a new position.
 
Z

Zeb

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
340
Reaction score
453
Age
33
Location
Cocoa, FL
I'm slightly concerned because of where we picked him but I'm not overly concerned.

Idk if its the I need results now mentality of the world but what happened to the days where guys got a couple years to develope before we label him a bust. I feel like nobody has any patience any more and if we don't see a player ball out right away then hes a bust.

Yes I know where we selected him and yes I am slightly concerned because of that but what if the lught bulb goes off in his head at the end of this year and going into next year he really takes that leap?

I'd be ok with that
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
9,038
Reaction score
8,847
volk said:
He was definitely a luxury pick and a reach at that. He is still a raw and inexperienced talent at a difficult position, though, so give him some time. While everyone wants him to be the next X, I don't think that is where he is going to wind up. Even though it would mean he was over drafted, if he can be a reliable 3rd option, he would still have value.
Click to expand...

There are people who delude themselves into believing R1 players end up as frequent All-Pros. NOT!!! Particularly those drafted, say, #20 and below. Being situational, rotational, or backup is common. Sure, I'd like NI to be a consistent All-Pro, but if he becomes the 3rd CB, that's not a 'bust.' Fans will know a lot more by game 17. For now, I'll go with "Too soon to tell." No, wait . . .
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,945
Reaction score
14,187
Location
Columbus, OH
Zeb said:
I'm slightly concerned because of where we picked him but I'm not overly concerned.

Idk if its the I need results now mentality of the world but what happened to the days where guys got a couple years to develope before we label him a bust. I feel like nobody has any patience any more and if we don't see a player ball out right away then hes a bust.

Yes I know where we selected him and yes I am slightly concerned because of that but what if the lught bulb goes off in his head at the end of this year and going into next year he really takes that leap?

I'd be ok with that
Click to expand...
I'm thinking it's because he was a luxury pick like Volk said in an earlier post but then when people counter and say it wasn't a luxury pick that he's insurance for Howard and then you compare the 2 players people panic from what they're seeing or hearing. So basically Noah is in a no win situation for now.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zeb
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,945
Reaction score
14,187
Location
Columbus, OH
I think My concern goes up the more it looks like Howard is on his way out. Noah needs more time that he won't get if Howard goes. If Howard stays I won't be as concerned with Noah.
 
Z

Zeb

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
340
Reaction score
453
Age
33
Location
Cocoa, FL
Dolph N.Fan said:
I'm thinking it's because he was a luxury pick like Volk said in an earlier post but then when people counter and say it wasn't a luxury pick that he's insurance for Howard and then you compare the 2 players people panic from what they're seeing or hearing. So basically Noah is in a no win situation for now.
Click to expand...
Yeah I don't think he was drafted to replace X. I just think Flores loves his dbs and its the strength of his defense so he sees this kid with all the physical tools to be great at a position he loves so they drafted him based off his "potential". Maybe we whiffed but atleast we are taking chances to be better instead of boring safe picks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom