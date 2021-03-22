Is it time to move X?

He will be 28 when the new season begins. He hasn’t exactly been healthy outside of last year. He’s making 13m but will ask for 18+.



When you look at this team: no one is over 30. Were a borderline playoff contender. We’re still building something and we’re not quite there yet.



As much as he will make us better I think what he can net us in draft compensation is that much more valuable. It might be time to move on. We can’t have almost 40 million tied to two corners.