Is it time to trade with the Jags for Fournette and Yannick Ngakoue?

EROCK528
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2007
- Messages
- 84
- Reaction score
- 27
- Location
- New Jersey
Given the draft so far, adding a top edge and running back would fill 2 major needs....
Butchered? Some much needed trench players for the foundation, I dont see that as butchering. I mean the safety pick could of been a RB.
Absolutely not. Miami already butchered day two of the draft. No need to compound the mistakes by doing something that stupid.
We need a safety just as much as we need a RB.
This is not a 2-3 year rebuild. The free agent signings and their contracts should tell you that. I think Miami will expect to win the afc east the season after this one. We won 5 games with far less talent than we have now. Winning 7-8 games this year and then 10 or 11 the year after is a very real possibility if Tua plays at the level we expect.The Dolphins are in a rebuilding mode. It is going to be a 2 or 3 year rebuilding process and hopefully no one is expecting the Dolphins to fill all their needs and go to the playoffs after just one draft in this rebuilding period. I don’t think it is necessary to start spending huge amounts of money to trade for players who are going to demand the type of money Fournette and Ngakoue will expect from any team they are traded to.
Perhaps in a 2 or 3 years when they are just a player or two away from being a playoff team trades like that might make sense. Right now they are still trying to just get back to a mediocre team before they hopefully take that next step up in a couple of years. I suspect they will draft a top DE in the first round next year and they still have a number of picks this year and next year to find an upgrade at the RB position.
You heard right “butchered”. Grier is unimaginative as Hell, 9 more picks and won’t get a starter out of any of them. Pissed down his leg.Butchered?
