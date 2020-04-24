Is it time to trade with the Jags for Fournette and Yannick Ngakoue?

1972forever

Second String
Sep 14, 2019
1,168
1,558
67
Miami
The Dolphins are in a rebuilding mode. It is going to be a 2 or 3 year rebuilding process and hopefully no one is expecting the Dolphins to fill all their needs and go to the playoffs after just one draft in this rebuilding period. I don’t think it is necessary to start spending huge amounts of money to trade for players who are going to demand the type of money Fournette and Ngakoue will expect from any team they are traded to.

Perhaps in a 2 or 3 years when they are just a player or two away from being a playoff team trades like that might make sense. Right now they are still trying to just get back to a mediocre team before they hopefully take that next step up in a couple of years. I suspect they will draft a top DE in the first round next year and they still have a number of picks this year and next year to find an upgrade at the RB position.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
16,857
8,334
Columbus, OH
If they didn’t draft a RB, they’re definitely not going give up assets for Fournette. Miami is going to stand pat with Ballage As a backup smh
 
F

Finsup4ever

Jan 19, 2020
152
112
44
28601
I would make a light offer for Fournette, if they say no, then oh well. As for Yannick, no thanks.

I say we take a look at signing Devonte Freeman
 
SammySmif

SammySmif

Mar 12, 2005
1,376
135
1972forever said:
This is not a 2-3 year rebuild. The free agent signings and their contracts should tell you that. I think Miami will expect to win the afc east the season after this one. We won 5 games with far less talent than we have now. Winning 7-8 games this year and then 10 or 11 the year after is a very real possibility if Tua plays at the level we expect.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Don’t forget the other teams in our division got a little better too except for the patriots of course
 
