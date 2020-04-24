Is it time to trade with the Jags for Fournette and Yannick Ngakoue?

The Dolphins are in a rebuilding mode. It is going to be a 2 or 3 year rebuilding process and hopefully no one is expecting the Dolphins to fill all their needs and go to the playoffs after just one draft in this rebuilding period. I don’t think it is necessary to start spending huge amounts of money to trade for players who are going to demand the type of money Fournette and Ngakoue will expect from any team they are traded to.



Perhaps in a 2 or 3 years when they are just a player or two away from being a playoff team trades like that might make sense. Right now they are still trying to just get back to a mediocre team before they hopefully take that next step up in a couple of years. I suspect they will draft a top DE in the first round next year and they still have a number of picks this year and next year to find an upgrade at the RB position.