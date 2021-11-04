 Is Jackson Progressing at Guard? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Jackson Progressing at Guard?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,197
Reaction score
12,314
In his presser, Flores noted something to the effect that Jackson was doing better at guard, or that's where he belongs.

For those of you with better offensive line eyes/understanding, how is Jackson progressing?

I know he was terrible at LT, so not looking to rehash his play there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom