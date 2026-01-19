 Is Jeff Hafley a players-coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is Jeff Hafley a players-coach?

What is a players coach by definition anyhow?

It means the coach is very player-friendly, relatable, and focused on building strong personal relationships with the athletes.

He (1) prioritizes the players' well-being, emotions, and perspectives in decision-making, (2) relates well to players on a human level, making them feel cared about, supported, and heard rather than just being strictly authoritative figures, (3) earns high praise and loyalty from players, who often speak highly of them, and (4) creates a more collaborative, athlete-centered environment rather than a rigid, top-down coach-centered one.

This is the type of head coach we need! Does Hafley fit the bill as a players-coach?

Curious.
 
