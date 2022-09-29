 Is McD smart enough to SKylar active? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is McD smart enough to SKylar active?

We ALL saw Teddy earlier this week…

When he played for the Bills, his numbers against the Dolphins would likely get him into the HOF -

But there was a reason he was available in the off season…and we all saw why Sunday…

I agree Teddy has huge experience advantage over Skylar - and NFL coaches tends to go with veterans over young guys when the plus and minus categories balance out in competition for playing time…

But when your backup is seemingly so pedestrian and we have such a high powered offense (comparable to Marino’s best playing days) why not put lightning in a bottle in SKylar on the field?

Let’s see if McD can put those dudads in wheelbarrow and put the SKylar bullet in the chamber!!!
 
He played for the Bills?
 
Dunno the answer to that.

However with the clear vision that comes from 20/20 hindsight, the team was right in protecting Skylar as compared to those FH members who asserted that QBs like him are a dime a dozen and the team cannot afford to "waste" a vital roster opening.
 
No we played ourselves on Teddy B. $6.5 fully guaranteed on top of McDs off season comment about wanting a veteran back up. To be fair they couldn’t have expected Skylar to play the way he did. But we’re stuck w/ that guy as our #2 ☹️
 
two separate things......yes McDaniel is a very smart coach

as far as having Skylar active is about roster spots for the game....if you have all 3 of them for the game then you're having one less at another position......so even though I'd rather see Skylar out there he'll be the emergency QB
 
You're making a number of assumptions here, though. Ignoring the error about playing for the Bills, you assume he's not very good anymore based on two pass attempts while under pressure. You assume that Bridgewater is the #2 just because he's a veteran and not for any other reasons like how they look in practice. You have no idea how Bridgewater looks in practices and scrimmages unless you're watching those. Teddy likely reads defenses much better at this point than Skylar--that's my assumption. Let's not write a QB off after just two pass attempts against the perceived best team in the NFL. It was near the end of the half, and the Bills threw the kitchen sink at Bridgewater daring him to either leave the pocket or go deep -- two things that as the backup in a winnable game you don't want to take big risks. IMO, he protected the ball and kept us alive for the second half.

I wouldn't want to throw Skylar Thompson to the wolves yet. His job is to study the film, watch how these guys manage themselves, and just learn. Soak it up. Demonstrate it during scrimmages. When he's ready, he'll take the promotion to #2.
 
I wasn’t aware Bridgewater ever played for the Bills. So I’m not sure which game he played for them that was good enough to get him into the HOF.

As far as the intelligence of McDaniel is concerned. I have no doubt he is smart enough to decide the best players who need to be active in the game tonight. Since Tua is still dealing with a back issue, Thompson might be active just in case Tua can’t play. Yet I still expect Bridgewater to play in the game if Tua can’t play.
 
Imagine implying that the fans' decision would be the smart one over the head coach of the team who watches the difference behind Teddy and Skylar behind the scenes week after week that we're not privy to.
 
As much as I'd love to see what Skylar has in live-fire, I gotta support McD in whatever he chooses. He's proven that he's going to make whatever decisions give him the best chance at leading the team to a win (Cracraft, etc).
 
AgentXof12 said:
You're making a number of assumptions here, though. Ignoring the error about playing for the Bills, you assume he's not very good anymore based on two pass attempts while under pressure. You assume that Bridgewater is the #2 just because he's a veteran and not for any other reasons like how they look in practice. You have no idea how Bridgewater looks in practices and scrimmages unless you're watching those. Teddy likely reads defenses much better at this point than Skylar--that's my assumption. Let's not write a QB off after just two pass attempts against the perceived best team in the NFL. It was near the end of the half, and the Bills threw the kitchen sink at Bridgewater daring him to either leave the pocket or go deep -- two things that as the backup in a winnable game you don't want to take big risks. IMO, he protected the ball and kept us alive for the second half.

I wouldn't want to throw Skylar Thompson to the wolves yet. His job is to study the film, watch how these guys manage themselves, and just learn. Soak it up. Demonstrate it during scrimmages. When he's ready, he'll take the promotion to #2.
While I agree with your overall view (Teddy might still be the best option because we don't see behind the scenes) let's not be disingenuous in saying assumptions on Teddy were made on just the snaps he made in the Bills game. They weren't. Teddy looked like hot garbage in mini camp, OTAs, TC, and preseason games, then FOLLOWED IT UP by again looking like the same hot garbage in the Bills game. That is a far cry from saying Teddy looked bad in 3 snaps and therefore they are giving up on him.

Either way if Tua goes down we won't be winning many games, but I am convinced MM has a better feel for the situ than I or the posters here on FH. He sees it every day and one thing he has shown is he is not afraid to rock the boat with a decision that those around him might not like at first. I will trust him until I don't. If it were up to me on what tiny bit of intel I have I would trade Teddy for what I could get for him and go with Skylar as our #2, but thankfully I am not the decision maker.
 
