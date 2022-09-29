Is McD smart enough to SKylar active?

raving
Starter
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 2,007
- Reaction score
- 1,238
- Age
- 57
- Location
- in my house
We ALL saw Teddy earlier this week…
When he played for the Bills, his numbers against the Dolphins would likely get him into the HOF -
But there was a reason he was available in the off season…and we all saw why Sunday…
I agree Teddy has huge experience advantage over Skylar - and NFL coaches tends to go with veterans over young guys when the plus and minus categories balance out in competition for playing time…
But when your backup is seemingly so pedestrian and we have such a high powered offense (comparable to Marino’s best playing days) why not put lightning in a bottle in SKylar on the field?
Let’s see if McD can put those dudads in wheelbarrow and put the SKylar bullet in the chamber!!!
When he played for the Bills, his numbers against the Dolphins would likely get him into the HOF -
But there was a reason he was available in the off season…and we all saw why Sunday…
I agree Teddy has huge experience advantage over Skylar - and NFL coaches tends to go with veterans over young guys when the plus and minus categories balance out in competition for playing time…
But when your backup is seemingly so pedestrian and we have such a high powered offense (comparable to Marino’s best playing days) why not put lightning in a bottle in SKylar on the field?
Let’s see if McD can put those dudads in wheelbarrow and put the SKylar bullet in the chamber!!!