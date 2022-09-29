Is McD smart enough to SKylar active?

AgentXof12 said: You're making a number of assumptions here, though. Ignoring the error about playing for the Bills, you assume he's not very good anymore based on two pass attempts while under pressure. You assume that Bridgewater is the #2 just because he's a veteran and not for any other reasons like how they look in practice. You have no idea how Bridgewater looks in practices and scrimmages unless you're watching those. Teddy likely reads defenses much better at this point than Skylar--that's my assumption. Let's not write a QB off after just two pass attempts against the perceived best team in the NFL. It was near the end of the half, and the Bills threw the kitchen sink at Bridgewater daring him to either leave the pocket or go deep -- two things that as the backup in a winnable game you don't want to take big risks. IMO, he protected the ball and kept us alive for the second half.



I wouldn't want to throw Skylar Thompson to the wolves yet. His job is to study the film, watch how these guys manage themselves, and just learn. Soak it up. Demonstrate it during scrimmages. When he's ready, he'll take the promotion to #2.

While I agree with your overall view (Teddy might still be the best option because we don't see behind the scenes) let's not be disingenuous in saying assumptions on Teddy were made on just the snaps he made in the Bills game. They weren't. Teddy looked like hot garbage in mini camp, OTAs, TC, and preseason games, then FOLLOWED IT UP by again looking like the same hot garbage in the Bills game. That is a far cry from saying Teddy looked bad in 3 snaps and therefore they are giving up on him.Either way if Tua goes down we won't be winning many games, but I am convinced MM has a better feel for the situ than I or the posters here on FH. He sees it every day and one thing he has shown is he is not afraid to rock the boat with a decision that those around him might not like at first. I will trust him until I don't. If it were up to me on what tiny bit of intel I have I would trade Teddy for what I could get for him and go with Skylar as our #2, but thankfully I am not the decision maker.